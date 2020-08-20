arwa-damon:-the-question-haunting-me

(CNN) I am angry at the trajectory of our evolution as a species. I am angry at us, that we created a world where being a “humanitarian” is a “thing” and not the norm.

The kindness of strangers exists. That I know. It’s literally the lifeblood of my charity the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, which facilitates medical care for war-wounded children who are unable to access the treatment they need.

It’s in the army of volunteers who descended upon Beirut’s devastated neighborhoods and swept, cleaned, carried debris for days from the streets and inside people’s homes. It’s in those who choose not to charge rent during the Covid-19 pandemic; those who had businesses that they transformed into food delivery and mask-making entities; in the individual who does not walk past the beggar or homeless person on the street, but stops for them. It’s in those who World Humanitarian Day commemorates, aid workers killed or injured while trying to do right by those less fortunate, and those who continue to try to do so. And yet that is not the narrative of our human collective. For if it were, we would not be where we are today. We would be in a better place.

There are those who are fighting every day to try to make even the smallest difference in the lives of people who have so little and who have been robbed of so much. I do not know a single humanitarian worker who is not utterly exhausted, and emotionally drained.

I often ask myself: why is it so hard to do the right thing? Why are we humans so fundamentally flawed that selfishness, greed, hunger for power and disregard for others have become the predominant definers of our collective? For we are the cause of the biggest tragedies. We are the creators of greatest humanitarian crises. We are our own worst enemy. But we do have the power to change that.