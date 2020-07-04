As Arizona cases increase, a neighboring Mexican state tries to exclude Americans





But this weekend, as Arizona falters under the weight of the coronavirus, it is Mexico that is trying to prevent Americans from heading south.

Government officials in Sonora, the Mexican state that borders Arizona, have established additional checkpoints across the border over the holiday weekend to prevent unauthorized travel and carry out health checks on people crossing from the United States.

In a statement, the governor of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich Arellano, said that the objective is to avoid that "the people [who live in the United States] who want to come spend the weekend and leave us with a greater burden of Covid."

The United States and Mexico agreed to close their shared border in March to all non-essential activity. It will remain closed until at least the end of July.