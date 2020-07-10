As cases increase, Trump reaches record low in coronavirus management

If you look at the average of the polls, it's pretty clear that as coronavirus cases in the U.S. increase, the public is becoming increasingly disenchanted with the way Trump and his administration are handling the problem.
On average, Trump's disapproval rating is 57%. That's the highest this whole pandemic has been. Keep in mind that this average takes into account last month's surveys, when the situation in the United States was not as bad as it is today. Other surveys may begin to look more like the Ipsos survey.
Meanwhile, Trump's approval rating is just south of 40% on average. That is the worst thing that has happened during the entire pandemic.
At the end of March, Trump had a positive net approval rating (approval-disapproval) when it came to managing the coronavirus. Since then, everything has been downhill with no signs of stopping.
This reflects a drop in Trump's overall approval rating, which stands at 40%. That's the worst that has happened since the government shut down in early 2019. Trump's overall approval rating and his handling of the coronavirus are clearly linked.
When you dig a little deeper into the numbers, you see that Trump's coronavirus is falling with almost every group.
His approval rating with Democrats is now slightly less than 10% on average in polls in the past two weeks. It was above 20%, when the virus became the main news in the second half of March.
Among the independents, it is the same story. Its approval has dropped two digits since March.
But perhaps most interestingly, even Trump's supposedly solid base is leaving him on the subject. Its approval rating among Republicans in an average of polls in recent weeks is now just under 80%, its worst yet in the coronavirus. That's a far cry from what we're used to seeing in terms of Republican support for Trump.
Even when the virus seemed to be more under control in early June, 20% said it was among the country's biggest problems. That is very rare for a non-economic problem, and the percentage is likely to increase given the other information.
The latest data is unanimous to show that on the key issue of who wins in November, the president's numbers are going in the wrong direction.