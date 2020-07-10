As cases increase, Trump reaches record low in coronavirus management







Of the approximately 350 polls on the subject, this is the highest percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you look at the average of the polls, it's pretty clear that as coronavirus cases in the U.S. increase, the public is becoming increasingly disenchanted with the way Trump and his administration are handling the problem.

On average, Trump's disapproval rating is 57%. That's the highest this whole pandemic has been. Keep in mind that this average takes into account last month's surveys, when the situation in the United States was not as bad as it is today. Other surveys may begin to look more like the Ipsos survey.