As Covid-19 closed schools around the world, this CNN hero fulfilled his promise to feed over a million hungry students





Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow has dedicated his life to providing meals to the world's poorest children. Before the pandemic, her nonprofit organization, Mary's Meals, fed more than 1.6 million students every day of the week in schools around the world.

But when schools closed in the middle of Covid-19, MacFarlane-Barrow and his team lost direct access to students when they needed them most.

That did not stop the organization from ensuring that no child goes hungry. Very quickly, Mary & # 39; s Meals began working with local governments and community leaders to find new ways to distribute food to children.