As Covid's number grows, U.S. leaders continue to spread misinformation

Gohmert once told CNN that he would wear a mask if he contracted the virus. Now he has it and blames the masks for giving it to him.

"I can't help but wonder if keeping a mask on and holding it in place, if I could have put some germs or viruses on the mask and inhaled it," Gohmert said. "I do not know."

And he wouldn't have known if he hadn't intended to travel with Trump on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he was shooting, without a mask, with Attorney General William Barr, according to reports. It was repeatedly noted that there really is no testing protocol on Capitol Hill.

Ridiculous – I was understanding Louie Gohmert when I saw the banner on CNN: "TRUMP Praises the Doctor Who Warns About Alien DNA, Sex With Demons."

That is a real thing that happened. One of the doctors whose false claims about hydroxychloroquine and skepticism about face masks have received retweets from Trump (and temporarily restricted his son on Twitter), also has other strange thoughts.

According to a Daily Beast report on the doctor, Stella Immanuel, pediatrician / minister:

"… it has often been claimed that gynecological problems such as cysts and endometriosis are actually caused by people who have dream sex with demons and witches."

"She alleges that alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments and that scientists are preparing a vaccine to prevent people from being religious."

"And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, he has said the government is led in part not by humans but by 'reptilians' and other foreigners."

When CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about his disinformation attempt on Immanuel, he defended the doctor's claims about Covid and said he knew nothing of her.

Sad While Trump and Gohmert are spreading unscientific ideas about how to fight the disease, the United States reached a horrible milestone. More than 150,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. It continues to spread rapidly in most of the U.S. states.

Here are a few points about the growth of the virus from our story about an Association of American Medical Colleges warning that deaths could rise to hundreds of thousands:

More than 1,240 deaths were reported Tuesday, the most in one day since May 27, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

The seven-day average of daily deaths rose to over 1,000 on Tuesday, the first time since June 2.

According to Johns Hopkins data, in 29 states, average daily deaths were at least 10% higher than the previous week.

But the rates of new infections are declining. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 64,684 on Tuesday, about 3% less than a week ago.

The origin of the virus is less important than what we are doing right now.

The virus also reached the US from Europe. Trump continues to call it the "China virus," one of his racist calls, but CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday that the coronavirus that spread to New York earlier this year came primarily from Europe. .

"The introduction from Europe occurred before we realized what was happening," Redfield told ABC News.

"When we realized (the) threat from Europe and closed the trip to Europe, there were probably already two or three weeks of 60,000 people returning daily from Europe," he added. "That's where the great planting came from in the United States."

Lack of leadership accelerated the pandemic

It doesn't really matter right now where the virus came from. "The reason we are in trouble now is not because the virus came here," Dr. William Haseltine, a former Harvard professor known for his work in the fight against cancer and AIDS, told Jake Tapper on Wednesday. from CNN. "It is because of what we did once the virus got here. And what we are still doing now that the virus is here."

I really enjoyed listening to this interview because it drew the lines between what we haven't done (masks and distance) and how failure to get Americans to do those things (lack of leadership) has made the pandemic worse.

Haseltine said:

"We have not done what many countries have done to control this virus." There are fundamental questions about why and how, and I think what we have to do now is focus on what we should do. We know the simple steps we must take.

"I think it's time for us to wake up and say let's put all that in the past and focus on saving the next 150,000 American lives. The next 300,000 lives, that will be. Let's talk about it.

"Besides obviously Masks, distancing, hand washing, avoiding indoor situations. in parts of the country where it is dangerous, closing bars in places where it is dangerous to enter. "

Haseltine said getting Americans to do those things is often a statewide problem in practice, but it starts with leadership at the federal level.

And the lack of that voice, he said, has made matters worse.

"It takes a country leader who speaks in a way that people understand and are persuaded to behave correctly …

"That voice has been lacking, and I would say that it has actually accelerated the epidemic." We have a voice at the center of our government, which is accelerating the epidemic, not controlling the epidemic. It is time for that to change. "

How the Supreme Court Deliberates

The Kavanaugh shape The deep immersion of the first draft of Joan Biskupic's story continues into the deliberations of Supreme Court justices. His article focusing on Brett Kavanaugh details his internal memos to colleagues asking them to put a note on a Louisiana abortion law and a confrontation between Trump and Congress over the president's financial information.

Kavanaugh did not want the court to rule on political matters.

Those are two of the cases in which Chief Justice John Roberts broke with the Conservatives.

Trump will not face Putin for rewards to US troops

You should see this exchange between Axios reporter Jonathan Swan and the president, where Trump admits that, despite opportunities, he has not confronted President Vladimir Putin over reports that the Russians are putting rewards on American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump questions the reports.

He downplays the reports.

He justifies the alleged Russian actions, arguing that the US did the same thing decades ago.

But he never says anything critical of Putin or in defense of the American soldiers he leads.

So that's distressing.

Withdraw troops from Germany

In a non-Covid world, I'd be spending a lot of time today in this decision send US troops from one NATO country (Germany) to other NATO countries (Belgium and Italy).

The Trump administration's reasoning seems to boil down to rancor or some kind of frustration with Germany. At least Trump made it look punitive when he told reporters at the White House: "We spend a lot of money in Germany, they take advantage of us in trade and they take advantage of the military, so we are reducing the force." "

(Full disclosure: I spent much of my childhood growing up on army bases in Germany, reading Stars and Stripes, which is about to lose its funding.)

You can argue that the United States does not need such a large presence in Europe. But that does not seem to be what the President is arguing here. This is foreign policy by pique and not by strategy. And it will cost billions of your dollars.