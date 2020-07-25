As David Letterman said, Regis Philbin was a & # 39; master communicator & # 39;







"I knew if you were there," Letterman told Philbin, a frequent guest, in an interview more than a decade later, "we could do something about it."

Philbin, who died Friday at age 88, was, in many ways, the consummate emitter. He could draw the public's attention, as he did for more hours than anyone else in American television history, without singing, acting, or telling jokes. He simply spoke, joking with thousands of guests, equally at home with heads of state or ordinary people.

Philbin honed that craft on local television, at a time when shows like the ones he ran in San Diego, Los Angeles and New York could be the top moneymakers for network stations.

He turned that into a national stage, into the long-running syndication "Live," and then into "Who wants to be a millionaire," a game show that rose above television ratings in the United States (he had already made in the UK), representing a kind of supreme achievement in his career. Given the importance of the show to ABC, Philbin liked to tell people with his usual enthusiasm, "Regis saved the network!"

Of course, that career was delayed even after "Millionaire" faded and disappeared from primetime. Philbin pulled out of his morning show in 2011, announcing those plans months in advance, in a way that allowed him to leave on his terms. Co-host Kelly Ripa praised him at the time as "the best storyteller in the world." The television personality type represented by Philbin, who often identified himself as "Regis," has become an almost lost art. Part of that has to do with the fragmentation of the television landscape, allowing for narrower programming, tailored to different audience segments, than the kind of big top show where Philbin thrived, serving as the genius ringmaster. Even if you didn't see it, your mother or someone close to you probably did, and felt they knew you. "I consider you a master communicator," Letterman told Philbin in their last appearance together, while Philbin, seemingly tireless, closed by saying, "You must go back to television." Another underrated key to Philbin's personality was the fact that he never seemed to take himself too seriously. Sure, he had an ego, but his stated focus was always trying to make the guest look good in the first place. In the midst of a torrent of tributes, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that Philbin was "a great announcer, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun". Just the kind of person you would feel comfortable inviting into your home, like millions did, day after day, week after week, and year after year.





