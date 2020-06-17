As demand for police reform grows, military equipment program faces new scrutiny

One reason why: Many police departments are equipped with equipment that comes directly from the US Army. USA

That total, delivered through what is known as the 1033 Program, included more than $ 5.3 million in military equipment potentially related to the protest: equipment such as riot shields, gas masks, and Taser weapons, as well as other equipment that agencies Law enforcement officials told DOD that they requested its use during riots, protests, or other crowd control situations. (Some of the equipment may have been decommissioned or returned to the feds since the agencies received it.)

Now, as debates grow over how to reform or disburse police departments across the country, the military's pipeline to street policemen faces a wave of renewed criticism, with members of Congress from both parties pressing to change it or end the situation. joint program.

While Trump sparked a bipartisan backlash with his threat to deploy US troops in major cities, some of the police departments that responded to the protests and riots have already been equipped with the same equipment that soldiers could use.

Terron Sims II, an Army veteran in Arlington, Virginia, who attended several recent protests, said that some of the videos he has seen of officers driving their cities in mine-resistant vehicles remind him of the equipment he used while serving. in Iraq.

"It would be one thing if you are fighting al Qaeda on the streets, but we are not," Sims said. "They face a peaceful crowd of people exercising their constitutional rights. It is ridiculous."

Obama moved to curtail the program in 2015 after the first major Black Lives Matter rallies in Ferguson, Missouri and elsewhere, setting new limits on some teams and banning other equipment such as tracked armored vehicles, armed aircraft, and grenade launchers. But Trump undid those restrictions in August 2017.

Police leaders have defended the program, arguing that the military-style equipment, which departments receive free of charge, can save the lives of officers facing dangers such as mass shootings or help protect them if the protests turn violent.

DOD did not respond to a request for comment on the program.

David Chasteen, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and later worked as a civilian executive at the San Francisco Police Department, said police officers dismayed him "acting like what they think it is to be in the military."

"These things are designed so that we can go and kill people in order to achieve our goals," said Chasteen. "The idea that those tools should be used against people in the United States is tremendously offensive and not American. This is not how we do things here."

Ironically, Chasteen said, during years of counterinsurgency missions in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the US military has shied away from the use of massive demonstrations of force when soldiers try to get close to civilians.

"We stopped driving tanks into neighborhoods, we started taking off our armor, we said 'don't point your guns at people'," Chasteen said. "You have to show people that you are trustworthy and that you are going to be there for them, not that you consider them enemies."

"If we can do that in Iraq and Afghanistan, then surely the cops can do it in Minnesota," he said.

Why do the police request military supplies?

Some of the equipment that was sent across the country through the program was specifically requested by the police to deal with the protests.

Over the two and a half decades that the program has been ongoing, more than 250 agencies have received 12-caliber riot guns, used to fire tear gas or other projectiles, through the program, including the Baltimore Sheriff's Office , Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office and Hartford Police Department.

The Houston Police Department received 38 riot training suits totaling over $ 64,000 and 91 riot shields worth $ 12,000. Riot shields and face shields also went to large and small agencies, including the Milwaukee Police Department and the Clemson University and Alabama State University police departments.

Various law enforcement agencies in California, Oregon and Colorado have received long-range acoustic devices, or LRADs, that blow up a painful wall of sound to protesters and have been used by some police departments against the recent protests.

"This unit would be used by our tactical team in case large crowds have to be served," the sheriff's office in rural Douglas County, Oregon, wrote in its request to the Department of Defense for an LRAD of $ 34,500. "We currently have no such capacity." The sheriff's office said it has not yet used the device, which it received in November.

Among the agencies that cracked down on the protests in Minneapolis, the Minnesota State Department of Public Safety received dozens of rifles from the program, as well as a dozen television viewers and "snipers" worth thousands of dollars each.

In 2019, state regulators suspended the Hennepin County sheriff's office, which includes Minneapolis, from receiving any equipment through the program for 30 days due to "failing to report missing controlled property," according to documents obtained by CNN at through a request for public records. The county had lost track of two of about 100 of the gun sights it had received from the feds. Another small police department in the state also received a temporary suspension after it lost several equipment, including a .45 caliber pistol, which was in the possession of a former officer who had been forcibly fired.

How police militarization can affect communities

One of the most visible pieces of military equipment on display during some recent protests has been the huge mine-resistant vehicles, known as MRAP. In Columbia, South Carolina, a local television station filmed the MRAP of the local police department slowly rolling down a street one block from the State Capitol, flanked by dozens of officers wearing riot gear and shields.

The Columbia Police Department received the $ 658,000 vehicle through the program in 2013, and has also been shipped dozens of rifles, various trucks, unmanned ground vehicles, and other equipment over the years.

Jennifer Timmons, a department spokeswoman, said the MRAP was used "to protect citizens and officers during hostile protests" because stones and bottles were thrown at police, although she said no injuries were reported in the protests. The vehicle is generally used during incidents with armed and barricaded suspects, and other former military vehicles have helped the department save lives during devastating floods, he said.

Other police departments that receive military equipment present similar arguments, calling the program an important resource in keeping officers safe. And they point out that without the program, taxpayer dollars would buy similar equipment.

But experts say images of police deploying in ballistic armor or pulling out their tank-shaped vehicles could cause lasting damage to officers' relationships with their communities.

"When the police use this militarized equipment, many black and brown people see them acting as occupying forces," said Jennifer Cobbina, a professor at Michigan State University who wrote about the Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson and Baltimore. "They should not be seen as warriors, they should be working with the community to promote public safety."

From swords to canvas bags to MRAP

The military supply program was first approved in its modern form in 1996, designed to support local police officers at the height of the drug war with equipment that troops no longer needed.

Since then, there has been more than $ 5 billion in free equipment distributed to police departments through the program. If the equipment is not transferred to other agencies, the Department of Defense will donate, sell, or destroy it.

Just over a third of the equipment shipped since August 2017, based on its total cost, is tactical equipment, such as mine-resistant vehicles or night vision goggles, while the rest are more everyday items like first aid kits , computers or duffel bags, according to CNN analysis.

And some of the items are just weird, like the "sword and scabbard" shipped to two small police departments in suburbs near New York City and Atlanta, or the request from the Los Angeles School Police Department to three grenade launchers (which he later returned) and 61 rifles (which he kept).

Most of the team went to local police and sheriff's departments in small towns and rural counties across the country.

The show received a wave of attention after the 2014 protests over the Michael Brown police shooting in Ferguson, where gas mask and armor officers attacked mostly black protesters. Cell phone videos of armored police vehicles rolling down suburban streets sparked outrage at the militarization.

As controversy over the program grew, Obama issued an executive order in May 2015 that prohibited sending a long list of equipment to police departments, including armored vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy-caliber weapons, and camouflage uniforms.

"Militarized equipment can sometimes give people the feeling that there is an occupying force, rather than a force that is part of the community that protects and serves them," Obama said when signing the order. "It can alienate and intimidate local residents and send the wrong message."

But the change lasted just two years. Seven months after Trump took office in 2017, he signed his own executive order to revoke the Obama-era restrictions.

"We are not going to put superficial concerns above public safety," then Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at a police union conference at the time. The order "will ensure that you can get the life-saving equipment you need to do your job and send a strong message that we will not allow criminal activity, violence and lawlessness to become the new normal," he said.

Under the Trump administration, the Defense Department has dispatched some of the same equipment that Obama had banned, such as bayonets designed to bind rifles. Twenty-seven law enforcement agencies have received bayonet knives or bayonets and pods through the program since August 2017, the data shows.

Local and national criticism grows

Now, following Floyd's protests, the show's future is once again in jeopardy. Democrats in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to reform the program or cancel it entirely, and several Republicans have signed.

"Weapons of war do not belong to our local police departments and should never be used against the American people," Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, said in a statement. A new bill he introduced this month would ban the transfer of offensive military equipment, but would still allow police to receive defensive equipment.

There is also growing opposition to the militarized equipment of local communities. In Culver City, California, local activists and elected officials rallied to pressure the city police department to cancel its plan to purchase a BearCat armored military transport vehicle in recent weeks.

"The vehicles themselves can more or less inflame whatever situation is going on," said Daniel Lee, a city council member and Air Force veteran who successfully advocated for the article to be cut from the suburb's budget. The Angels. "It really puts people on the warpath and sends the wrong message."

Many police leaders defend the program. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, president of the National Association of Chiefs of Large Cities, said it made sense for police in "one of the most violent nations in the civilized free world" to wear military-style equipment.

Officers equipped with high-powered rifles were able to shoot down a mass shooter in Dayton, Ohio last year, saving many lives, and a 1033 mine-resistant vehicle allowed at least one Texas rural police department to assist residents to escape the floods, Acevedo argued.

Program supplies have also been used to help local governments combat the coronavirus pandemic, from a former military Humvee used as an ambulance to transport patients in rural Indiana to tents used for decontamination in New Jersey, according to the DOD.

"It is not about the equipment, it is about the proper policy for its use," Acevedo said. "Everyone needs to breathe deeply and stop using their emotion and stop painting these subjects with wide brushes."

How we report this story

For this story, CNN examined data from the Defense Defense Logistics Agency's 1033 Program.

For several of the findings in this story, CNN relied on transferred ownership data from the DLA. Those data, which are released quarterly and only include properties currently held by participating agencies, include information on more than 140,000 equipment transfers to local police agencies and include item names, classification codes (known as National Inventory Numbers). or "NSN" s), the date of each shipment and the quantity and purchase value of each item shipped.

To investigate the transfer of tactical equipment, reporters used NSNs to target items categorized as weapons; ammunition and explosives; missiles and aircraft, boats and related accessories. Reporters also read item descriptions for thousands of additional items to identify at least 600 more tactical or combat-related items, including the training gear.

For CNN reports on equipment received by individual agencies, reporters also analyzed DLA shipping and cancellation data, which dates back to July 2017 and includes statements sent by agencies to justify their requests for equipment. Reporters also analyzed this data for their findings on protest-related equipment, which CNN identified when searching for entries where the name of the article or the justification for the request included the terms "riot," "protest," "crowd control," " civil unrest "". firing device, "" pepper spray "," face shield "," ballistic shields "," personal protective shields "," ballistic shield "," gas mask "and" long-range acoustics " .