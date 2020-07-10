As fewer children played soccer, hospitals saw a big drop in emergency visits

The decrease appears to be largely related to the decrease in the number of children playing football and the increase in additional contact limitations imposed on the game.

During that time, there was an average of 283,000 visits to the US emergency department for children who suffered sports or recreational traumatic brain injuries during 2010 to 2016. About 45% of these head injuries were related to contact sports. About 25% were head injuries from football, the sport with the highest number of traumatic brain injuries.

Mild traumatic brain injury can temporarily affect brain cells, but more severe traumatic brain injury can lead to long-term complications and, in some cases, even death.

For most children, doctors say they get better in a couple of weeks, but sometimes it can take up to a month. About a quarter to a third of children will have symptoms that will last more than a month, especially if they have had more than one traumatic brain injury, said Dr. John Leddy, an expert in the field. He was not involved in the study.

"There is some concern about the potential long-term damage, but we don't know who is really at risk. We need more research," said Leddy, a clinical professor in the orthopedics department of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. at the University of Buffalo.

While soccer remains one of the most popular sports for boys, the number of children playing youth soccer programs has decreased by 24% since 2010, and that's probably one reason for the improvement in rates, according to the study.

There was a 39% decrease in soccer-related traumatic brain injuries between 2013-2018.

Soccer programs have also placed more boarding and contact restrictions on the game. The approach accounts for two-thirds of concussions and other traumatic brain injuries among high school soccer players. The study found that approach techniques that reduce head exposure could reduce the risk of concussion by as much as 33%.

Leddy has noticed this trend.

"I've noticed that more in the last few years, maybe the last two or three years, maybe it took a little while to get to Buffalo," Leddy said.

He said he does see football injuries, but possibly because of where he lives in the country, he also sees a lot of hocky-related head injuries.

There has been less decline in visits to the emergency room for non-soccer activities. The authors think that this may be due to a lack of evidence-based prevention strategies for those sports and that additional research is needed to reduce these numbers.

The report has limitations. The authors think injury rates are underestimated, as this report addresses only children who were treated in the emergency room. Many injured players don't seek that help. The authors also said that it is difficult to know exactly from the data whether the decreases in injuries are related to interventions, a decrease in participation, or a combination of both.

There has been a growing awareness of the long-term consequences of soccer-related head injuries that has increased the momentum for additional restrictions and safety measures.

Leddy believes that the changes in youth soccer have helped.

Reducing contact in practice, teaching children to approach differently, and general awareness of the severity of a head injury may have helped reduce the numbers he thinks and believes is a good trend.

"Prevention is always better than trying to treat something," Leddy said.