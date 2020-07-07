As Florida coronavirus cases increase, 43 ICUs reach capacity

Intensive care units at 43 Florida hospitals have reached capacity as the state grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, according to data released Tuesday by the state Health Administration Agency.

Hospitals are spread across 21 counties, including Miami-Dade, Orange, Broward, and Hillsborough. Another 32 hospitals have seen their ICU capacity decrease to 10 percent.

Florida reported another 7,347 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to nearly 214,000 infections. An additional 63 deaths were also reported, for a total of 3,841.

"I know we are always concerned about beds and what is available in the county for our residents," Dr. Raúl Pino, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said Monday during a press conference. . "Although we have seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations, the systems report that they are not yet concerned about the need for a sudden increase as a system."

Over the weekend, the state set a record for the highest number of cases in a single day at 11,458, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least half a dozen states have seen an alarming increase in coronavirus cases, leading some to reduce or reverse planned reopens.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez announced Monday that restaurants and gyms must close to avoid new infections. On Tuesday, he tweeted that he was reversed after speaking with medical experts, but ordered to cover his face while doing certain activities.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said he will not curtail the reopening measures and that he has no plans to impose a mask order statewide.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order Monday that schools reopen for in-person instruction in August.