As Major League Baseball starts playing again, advertisers clamor for advertising time







Major League Baseball's opening day will be even more shocking than usual this year. Thursday's games will take place in a nation hungry for normality. And while this truncated season is not "normal" at all, it is like a gift basket for millions of people who want to watch live sports on television.

MLB is the last league to resume play with many Covid-related settings. ESPN will take the Yankees to the Nationals at 7 p.m. ET and the Giants to the Dodgers at 10 p.m. Check out the full broadcast schedule here

Television networks have high hopes for an audience mostly confined to their home. Ratings for recent preseason games were strong. "No one knows if there really is a pent-up demand for sports viewers, but MLB advertisers believe so, and they have flocked to the regular season at an unprecedented rate," SBJ's John Ourand wrote Wednesday.