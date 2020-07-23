As Major League Baseball starts playing again, advertisers clamor for advertising time

Major League Baseball's opening day will be even more shocking than usual this year. Thursday's games will take place in a nation hungry for normality. And while this truncated season is not "normal" at all, it is like a gift basket for millions of people who want to watch live sports on television.
MLB is the last league to resume play with many Covid-related settings. ESPN will take the Yankees to the Nationals at 7 p.m. ET and the Giants to the Dodgers at 10 p.m. Check out the full broadcast schedule here
Television networks have high hopes for an audience mostly confined to their home. Ratings for recent preseason games were strong. "No one knows if there really is a pent-up demand for sports viewers, but MLB advertisers believe so, and they have flocked to the regular season at an unprecedented rate," SBJ's John Ourand wrote Wednesday.
>> Fox Sports said the ads in its regular season package are already 90 percent sold. And Disney Advertising Sales described "high demand": A spokesperson said "We are out of stock for the opening week and the rest of the regular season."
>> One caveat in Brian Steinberg's story for Variety: "Advertisers remain concerned about whether leagues will be able to guarantee players' health and complete their seasons. However, once teams enter the field, the sponsors seem eager for playing … "
Good advice
According to Ourand's subscriber-only newsletter, "MLB Network President Rob McGlarry had a key message when he met with the on-air talent from his channel this afternoon, on the eve of Opening Day. & # 39; We are already halfway through the season. & # 39; McGlarry said: "We don't have time. We have to start running. We only have 60 games. "
McGlarry's advice may apply to all of us, pandemic or non-pandemic: "Do all you can in the limited time we have."
Limited access for reporters
"As US team sports prepare to resume," Joe Reedy of the AP recently wrote, "journalists face the same calculations as their colleagues covering politics and entertainment: finding new approaches to despite reduced access. " Reedy noted: "Many journalists fear that less access may mean less supervision …"