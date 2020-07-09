As parts of Australia return to closure, what hope is there for the rest of the world?

One by one, the countries and territories that looked the most at the peak of the coronavirus are seeing the second and third waves of the virus, again pointing to the immense difficulty of containing the pandemic even with partial border closures and quarantines in place.

While the number of cases in both locations pales compared to daily figures reported in the United States or parts of Western Europe, it raises even more questions about when the areas most affected by the virus will be able to return to normal, such is the difficulty in keeping the pandemic contained even under the best of circumstances.

Fortunately for people in affected areas, the risk of infection remains relatively low, and health authorities have responded quickly to contain the virus.

Melbourne in particular has introduced an intensive blockade, tightening the restrictions as more and more cases were reported this month.

Melbourne residents are no longer allowed to leave their homes unless it is to buy groceries, care, exercise or work. Cafes and restaurants that were allowed to reopen weeks ago have again suspended regular services and now only offer take-out and delivery options. All beauty services and entertainment venues are also closed.

"We have talked about this virus as being a public health forest fire. By putting a ring around the Melbourne metropolitan area, we are essentially establishing a perimeter to protect regional Victorians," said State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

"It is clear that we are on the cusp of our second wave and we cannot allow this virus to cross our communities."

The closure of the border with New South Wales is the first time such a measure has been taken since the Spanish flu pandemic 100 years ago. Other states have also imposed restrictions on Victorians in a bid to keep the virus isolated in the southeast.

Online applications for permits that will allow Victorians to travel across state lines began Tuesday night, but the website was blocked just 45 minutes after launch, as 44,000 people applied, according to the Australian national broadcaster ABC.

Melbourne's response is similar to that followed in China, which managed to control its internal epidemic largely months ago and has responded to new blots of infection with swift, if sometimes draconian, action.

Hong Kong is currently considering a return to certain restrictions, after weeks of relaxation and a return to normalcy, and the government has urged people to be vigilant about wearing face masks, social distancing, and public hygiene.

In comments that could apply to both Hong Kong and Australia, Andrews, the Victorian Prime Minister, said, "I think a sense of complacency has seeped into us when we let our frustrations overwhelm us."

"I think everyone knows someone who hasn't followed the rules as well as they should have. I think each of us knows that we have no choice but to take very, very difficult steps," he added.

But what if you are in a country where the basic steps, much less the difficult ones, to combat the virus are considered anathema to many people?

In any case, the experience of the countries that had the pandemic under control points to the great danger that the United States will try to return to normal since the nation is still concerned with First virus wave.

Australia, Hong Kong, and other parts of Asia that have had more months to deal with the virus have shown the difficulty of avoiding infection even under the best of circumstances, where people generally follow the advice of health authorities and do not accept theories. conspiracy and, most importantly, wearing masks.

Those circumstances will allow these areas to eventually return to something approaching pre-Covid life, with the occasional outbreaks and blockades on the way, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the US, where the mask has become politicized. and state officials are in open rebellion against the Centers for Disease Control, achieving their own outbreak even under control in the short term.