As states see sudden increases in coronaviruses, health officials say the combination of responsible factors

This week, states across the country have seen sudden increases in coronavirus cases, and the average number of new cases per day increased by approximately 20 percent to almost 24,000 cases per day. Health officials say a combination of factors is likely responsible for these increases.

"It's multifactorial," said Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, family medicine and emergency medicine physician and medical director at CityMD. “The initial wave of COVID-19 is still with us, hitting each state at different points in time. We see more cases because we are doing more tests. Furthermore, the country is reopening, which means an increase in the mobility of people, which by nature means that we will have more cases. "

The reopening of states, increased testing, and "quarantine fatigue" are largely responsible for these waves, experts say.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of surgery, politics and health management at Johns Hopkins and a medical contributor to Fox News, said that contempt for the distancing and wearing of masks in some parts of the country has greatly influenced the late hospitalization times.

"We are seeing increases in hospitalizations in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Arkansas and other states as a result of institutional spread such as nursing homes and meatpacking outbreaks," said Makary, " but from daily activity. "

Health officials emphasize the importance of hospitalization rates and the number of deaths over the number of positive cases.

During the past week, there were, on average, about 660 deaths from COVID-19 in the US. USA During the past three days there was an average of around 770 deaths.

"This is very concerning because we are seeing these increases amid an expected seasonal decrease associated with entry into the summer," said Makary. "I am concerned that we have many cases sowing the next wave in the fall. If you think about it, the current wave was sown by a few dozen cases in January and early February. We may be sowing the next wave with 100,000-200,000 cases coming in in the next cold season. "

A model produced by the University of Washington predicts that the United States will have more than 201,000 COVID-19 deaths by October 1.

Nesheiwat feels that this prediction is accurate.

"We have approximately 600 to 700 cases per day," said Nesheiwat. "Mobility increases the transmission of COVID, for example, protests in which we had large mass meetings with people who screamed and screamed throwing viral particles into the air in close contact, or meetings of the Mother's Day church, or states that they were opened without following recommended guidelines. "

So how can we reduce these numbers?

"Aggressive case management is the way to reduce case numbers and hospitalizations," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, infectious disease physician and scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety. "The virus is with us. People must take action realizing that nothing is without risk. It will be important to think about social distancing as we go through this pandemic without a vaccine. ”

He says that the best way for people to decrease their risk of becoming infected is to decrease their physical interaction with others, observing the rules of social distancing, washing hands frequently, avoiding crowded places, and possibly using face shields.

Makary said it is about stopping the spread.

"More important than creating new regulations is convincing people to practice good behavior around best practices," said Makary. "I would say complacency is our biggest threat before the fall."

Health experts urge people to reconsider nonessential activities in areas where cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.

"For example, schools may teach, but they should consider postponing nonessential field trips and contact sports this year in areas with active infections," said Makary. “National organizations should postpone their conferences in person, since traveling is a well-known transmission vector. Retail should try to relocate their outdoor activities if possible. "

While health officials acknowledge that humans are by nature social creatures that crave interaction with others, the new virus and its deadly effects are not exaggerated, as some have begun to believe.

"COVID is not an exaggeration," said Nesheiwat. “I have seen first hand patients dying in my arms. It is heartbreaking to see someone's life taken too soon. The virus can affect anyone at any age. It's still here and it's deadly. "

Makary agreed and reiterated how the virus affects the entire society, especially the most vulnerable members, such as children, people with disabilities and the elderly. However, he remains optimistic and urges others to do the same.

"This is not a destiny that we should accept, but we can impact," said Makary.