As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Fitbit has granted emergency use approval for the ventilator.

Fitbit announced Wednesday that it has become the latest entity to receive FDA approval of emergency use to help with the coronavirus pandemic, getting the go-ahead for a new fan.

Known as Fitbit Flow, the "low-cost" fan is based on the MIT E-Vent Design Toolbox and Quick Build Ventilation Systems. The consumer technology company, known for its portable devices, consulted with emergency medicine physicians at Oregon Health & Science University and the Mass General Brigham Center to design and create the product specifically for COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has challenged us all to push the limits of innovation and creativity, and use everything in our power to more quickly develop products that support patients and the healthcare systems that care for them," James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said in a statement. "We saw an opportunity to bring together our expertise in advanced sensor development, manufacturing, and our global supply chain to address the critical and ongoing need for fans and help make a difference in the global fight against this virus."

It is unclear exactly how much the Fitbit Flow will cost, but the company said The edge His goal is to sell it for $ 5,000.

Fitbit Flow is not a replacement for traditional fans, which can cost between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000. Its design was based on standard resuscitation bags used by paramedics, as well as "sophisticated instruments, sensors, and alarms that work together to support automatic compressions and patient monitoring."

In comparison, the NASA-designed fan would cost approximately $ 2,000 to $ 3,000, according to Business Insider. The FDA granted him EUA approval in late April, formerly Fox News. reported.

Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, constructed The device, known as VITAL (Locally Accessible Ventilation Intervention Technology), in just 37 days uses a fraction of the parts that a traditional fan uses.

It is unclear how large the fan shortage is in the US. USA And worldwide, but the need for additional machines is clear, although not as serious as initially feared.

According to a paper published in late April in the New England Journal of Medicine, the range of ventilators in the US. USA It ranged from 60,000 to 160,000 at the time.

The United States has a national strategic ventilator reserve, but that has been criticized for being insufficient to meet the needs of hospitals across the country.

In early May, The Wall Street Journal reported that manufacturers, including General Electric and Medtronic, delivered 4,200 fans to the national reserve.

As of Thursday morning, more than 6.5 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 1.85 million are in the US. USA, the most affected country.

