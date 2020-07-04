As the UK reopens its businesses, London will never be the same

The spread of the virus and efforts to contain it turned one of the world's liveliest urban meccas into a virtual ghost town, drove millions of people out of the city center and its financial district, and suddenly stopped trade.

The scale of the shutdown would have been unimaginable just six months ago, when around 500,000 people poured into the area around Piccadilly Circus for the annual New Year's Day Parade and it was common to wait 90 minutes for a table in the busiest restaurants.

Then the pandemic struck. Almost overnight, the stores closed, tourists fled, offices and streets were emptied, and the 9 million city residents hid in their homes. Nowhere was the stop more acutely captured than in the pillar of life in the city of London: the Underground.

Underground travel for the month of March fell 43% from the 106 million recorded in February, and sank further in April, during the heyday of the running of the bulls, to just 5.7 million. Social distancing rules mean that the tube can only handle up to 15% of its normal traffic, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The consequences of the confinement have been severe. London's economy is expected to contract almost 17% this year, according to city government figures, a steeper drop than the 14% decline the Bank of England expects for the UK as a whole.

Businesses in London are expected to cut some 460,000 jobs, or about 7% of the workforce, with manufacturing, construction, retail, and accommodation and food services being the worst hit. Employment is not expected to fully recover until 2022.

With severely limited transportation, and a potential coronavirus vaccine still many months away, the people and businesses that have made London a hub of real estate, finance, arts, hospitality and technology are desperately trying to reinvent themselves with hope of surviving the pandemic. .

A sign of progress: pubs, restaurants and beauty salons may reopen on Saturday, provided they follow the guidelines for social distancing.

The physical city

What the pandemic means for London's extensive collection of corporate headquarters is still unclear. Paul Cheshire, professor of economic geography at the London School of Economics, quickly rejects the suggestion that the office is dead for "nonsense," arguing that what happens in the long run will be less dramatic.

More people will spend more time working from home or in decentralized office spaces, but this will not remove demand from companies for downtown locations, which have been shown to increase productivity and facilitate the exchange of ideas, he said.

What happens to real estate, which accounts for 15% of London's economy, is very important to the city.

The government has protected commercial tenants from eviction until August, but those measures will expire at some point. According to property management platform Re-Leased, only 45% of commercial rentals for the third quarter had been paid in early July. But that was an improvement in the past three months and "a sign of the capital's resilience," said Re-Leased CEO Tom Wallace.

The pandemic has accelerated existing trends around agile work and the desire for a more flexible office space, where several different companies share social and meeting areas, as well as facilities such as showers, bike racks and kitchens.

Businesses "want their offices to count," said Darren Richards, head of real estate for British Land, a major UK real estate company. He predicts that more older offices in need of renovation are likely to hit the market in the future, as companies prioritize the highest quality spaces.

British Land, which owns 7.1 million square feet of commercial real estate in areas such as Broadgate, Paddington, Mayfair and Regent & # 39; s Place, said its tenants are not currently seeking to dispose of office space. Companies still "fundamentally want space," though they are contemplating how much and for what purpose, Richards said.

Still, the penetration of online shopping during the coronavirus will mean a reduction in physical stores, which could radically alter the landscape of London's large retail space and create even more uncertainty for the city's property market. "What would have happened in five years is happening in months," said Richards.

The city reinvented

The financial heart of London, known as the City of London, has a proven track record of reinvention.

Historic institutions such as Lloyd & # 39; s London, the Bank of England and the London Stock Exchange have existed for centuries, enduring radical social, political and economic turmoil.

Today, the city is home to more than 250 international banks and handles 43% of world currency trade, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Financial services contributed £ 65 billion ($ 81 billion) to London's economy in 2018, or about 15%, as figures from the City Council show.

And despite four years of Brexit uncertainty, the UK has been Europe's top location for investment in international financial services for the past two decades, and London has claimed most of those flows.

"London's dominance as Europe's leading financial center remains unrivaled," said Omar Ali, managing partner of UK financial services at EY.

UK financial services will continue to be the main recipients of foreign investment even after the pandemic, according to an EY survey conducted in April.

Investors rated capital availability as the most important consideration influencing their future location choices, followed by security measures introduced to prevent a major future crisis, whether related to health, the environment, or cybersecurity.

However, there are factors that work against the city. The UK government's handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticized, and business and consumer confidence remain depressed.

"We were unable to take advantage of the fact that we are an island and we did not move fast enough. There was a lot of complacency and arrogance," said Richard Burge, CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The government's approach to negotiating its post-Brexit trade relationship with the European Union has also sparked criticism. A group of business leaders warned this week that Britain's decision not to extend the current transition period beyond the end of the year is a "big bet."

The city of London can still be tested. Crucially, there is currently no guarantee that UK financial firms will retain access to the European Union after this year, an export market worth £ 26 billion ($ 32.4 billion) in 2018, according to the National Statistics Office, or 40% of the sector. total value.

Still good for startups

As London seeks to maintain its status as a leading global business hub, the city's tech sector, which skyrocketed after the global financial crisis, could help.

Google ( GOOGL ) Facebook ( full board ) and Amazon ( AMZN ) They have large offices in London, and initial investment has continued during the pandemic, suggesting that losses in real estate and financial services could be offset in the tech sector. London-based startups have raised $ 4 billion in venture capital since the start of the year, more than Paris, Stockholm, Berlin, and Tel Aviv combined, according to figures compiled in June by Tech Nation and Dealroom.

"It is a global arms race, but London is still ahead," said Brent Hoberman, co-founder of Founders Factory, an accelerator. "I think London continues to be the global magnet for technology talent," he added, attributing its appeal to world-class educational institutions, diverse culture and early business success stories.

The blockades have only accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in everyday life and boosted health and information technology companies, leveraging London's strengths, said Suranga Chandratillake, a partner at Balderton Capital, a leading investor in Early stage venture capital in Europe with stakes in companies such as Citymapper, Vivino, Lyst and Revolut.

The city is home to a large chunk of digital consumer businesses, Chandratillake said, including Ocado Online, digital banks like Revolut and Monzo, and food delivery companies like Deliveroo and Gousto.

London also has a host of tech companies in areas such as cyber security and workforce management, which now serve armies of homeworkers. And the coronavirus has fueled investment in healthcare technology, benefiting London and the United Kingdom in general.

"The city is the most genetically diverse in the world, almost all citizens use the same health system, and there are a variety of technology projects, both government-funded within the NHS (National Health Service) and privately funded companies, that they have grown rapidly against this backdrop and being in a very strong position, "Chandratillake told CNN Business.

The pandemic could even help catalyze new ways of doing business. London & Partners, the London trade and investment body, said it recently organized a trade mission through Focus ( ZM ) , where a group of human resource technology entrepreneurs launched their businesses to potential investors and clients in New York.

"If we assume a reduction in travel, it points to naturally digital sectors where London has existing strengths," said managing director of strategy and corporate affairs Allen Simpson.

Saving London's culture

While London's tech and finance sectors seem poised to weather the current crisis, social distancing and reduced travel are causing disaster for its burgeoning arts and culture scene, which helps attract tourists, ambitious young professionals and investments. . For theaters, museums, restaurants, and bars, it is an existential threat.

Leisure and hospitality "really matter strategically," Simpson said. "People come from all over the world, in part because London is a great place to live."

Almost 40% of Londoners are born outside of the UK, making London one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. It is home to 1 million EU citizens and was the third most visited city in the world in 2018, far behind Paris and Bangkok, according to Mastercard.

Last year, London had 21.7 million foreign visitors who spent £ 15.7 billion ($ 19.6 billion) on the local economy and supported 250,000 jobs, according to the Office for National Statistics.

"That income keeps certain things alive in London," said the director of the UK Tourism Alliance, Kurt Janson. "The West End theaters couldn't survive if it weren't for foreign visitors."

In an open letter to the government signed by UK Theater and nearly 100 actors, writers and directors, the London Theater Society was concerned that "British theater is on the brink of ruin".

"Theaters don't have the money to operate in a viable way with physical distance," they said. The industry has called for an emergency relief fund, continued salary support and more aid for freelancers and freelancers.

London's iconic museums, galleries and tourist attractions are also at risk. Several have yet to announce plans to reopen, despite being allowed to do so on Saturday. In a joint statement issued late last month, directors of museums such as the Tate, the British Museum and the National Gallery said it was a question of "how and when we can reopen our doors in a financially sustainable, long-term way "

The National Gallery has said it will reopen on July 8, while Tate Britain and Tate Modern will reopen on July 27 and the Tower of London on July 10.

London's pubs and restaurants face an even greater threat from social alienation.

Already, Michelin-starred Texture and the exclusive Indian Accent, a Mayfair outpost of the Delhi original, have closed permanently. They are unlikely to be the only victims.

Murat Kilic, the owner of Amber, in the trendy East Aldgate neighborhood, told CNN Business that he's not sure to reopen. Amber opens its doors on Saturday for the first time in nearly four months, but at less than half its previous capacity.

Kilic is concerned that when government support is suspended in October, he could risk being evicted unless his landlord agrees to temporarily reduce monthly rent payments.

For Joseph Ryan, business appears to be booming over the weekend of July 4 at his two London bars. Howl at the Moon and The White Hart have far more reservations than usual, Ryan said, but is less optimistic about the longer-term outlook.

Interior capacity has been cut in half, seats are now mandatory, wood paneling has been erected between tables, and staff will wear masks and gloves.

"We are confident this weekend, but from then on we are not so sure," Ryan said. "The novelty could disappear."

It remains to be seen if Londoners quickly return to bars and restaurants. It is worrying that household income and expenses decrease 5.5% and 12% respectively this year, and are not expected to reach 2019 levels before at least 2023, according to the City Council.

How quickly a new London emerges depends on the coronavirus: if cases continue to decline and social distancing is further alleviated, the economic outlook will improve. A second wave could cause more blockages and all the financial pain it brings.

London will find "solutions" to the immediate challenges posed by the virus, said Burge of the London Chamber, from becoming a city of cyclists and walkers to standing in front of bars in the drizzle. "That is what we do," he said. "London will come".

– Eoin McSweeney contributed reporting.