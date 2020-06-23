As the United States reopens, I'm afraid I'll be isolating for years (Opinion)

As for the coronavirus, my prognosis, as Dr. Stuart Garay of NYU Langone Medical Center put it tactfully, is not good. At 75 years old with asthma for life, I have probably lost myself if I succeed. As my doctor, a renowned pulmonologist, told me, I am the most functional in over 70 years with a 30% lung capacity that I have ever treated. Having covered wars, revolutions, political unrest in 86 countries may have contributed to my resistance. All of this is likely of little consequence to the ravages of Covid-19.

The New York Times recently surveyed 511 epidemiologists, of whom I suspect few face the same risks as me and my cohort. More than half said it could take up to a year before eating at a restaurant, sending their children to school, camp, or daycare, or working in a "shared office." Nearly two-thirds said it would be more than a year before they performed at a sporting event, concert, or play. More than 40% said they would wait more than a year before attending a wedding or funeral, going to church or synagogue, or dating someone they did not know well.

Until there is safe treatment or a vaccine, the risks of death simply outweigh any of the pleasures of my daily life before Covid. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, the annual flu shot reduces the risk of flu by 40 to 60% "during the seasons when most circulating flu viruses coincide with the vaccine." The CDC also notes that "flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick."

Important questions remain about whether asthmatics like me, whose lungs have been damaged for decades, could be much better with a vaccine for this much more virulent and deadly virus.

Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer for Johnson & Johnson, confirmed my fears when he told Bloomberg News that there was a debate about this effectiveness rate in the medical community: "Is 50% enough? Does it have to be 70 %? Does it have to be 90%? If you can prevent 7 out of 10 people from becoming infected or sick, it is valuable to get a great shot. "

In fact, more than a quarter of a century after I did the first report for CBS News on the discovery of HIV at the Institut Pasteur, there is still no vaccine since the virus itself has an extremely high mutation rate.

Even effective triple drug cocktail treatment took over a decade to develop. Alarmingly, there are recent indications that the coronavirus has also begun to mutate into an easier form of transmission, although much research remains to be done about what that means for infection rates and vaccine development.

Stoffels says the accepted efficacy target is 70%. But even if it reaches that level, do I really want to roll the dice with a 3 in 10 chance of contracting a disease that will almost certainly prove fatal? And that the risk could be even higher for those of us with Type A blood, a factor that, according to a European study, may increase the risk and severity of infection.

Although many countries are coming out of the block this month, the virus is far from running its course. World Health Organization figures for June 22 showed more than 8.8 million infections and 465,000 deaths worldwide, with approximately 152,000 of those cases and more than 4,000 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

As we celebrate the opening of the United States, there must be millions of Americans like me wondering, is this my life to the end? Should we feel marginalized when our friends and family return to work and resume their lives? At the same time, Donald Trump appears to have come out of the pandemic campaign. His meetings with the White House coronavirus task force have dwindled and his concern now seems more about the economy than coronavirus victims.

So what to do for people like me? Probably precisely what I'm doing now. Hibernate. My latest book has been written, it will be published early next year and I will probably take a virtual tour of the books in America, Europe and Asia.

I suspect I'm hardly alone. Life will not arise for many of us. My vibrant professional life is just compensation for missing friends and family and the ability to watch my seven-year-old grandson grow in person, rather than at the end of a Zoom call. But Trump must remember that many of us will vote in November (many by absentee voting). You should pay attention to our non-insignificant block before canceling us.