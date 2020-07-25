As theme parks open, "wishing kids" still stay away

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/1862/1048/1-Magic -Kingdom.jpg? Ve = 1 & tl = 1? Ve = 1 & tl = 1 "alt =" I wish families visiting Walt Disney World stay in Give the children the world Village, a nonprofit complex in Kissimmee, Florida, that partners with Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, and wish-granting organizations like Make-A-Wish.”/>

Walt Disney World theme parks recently reopened after their four-month closure due to COVID-19. For the first time since March, all major Florida parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, welcomed guests after the coronavirus closed. Some theme park fans rushed to their "happy place" to find smaller crowds and better security procedures. Others shook their heads and wondered why Florida parks opened during a public health crisis. However, one group not found in the parks is "wishing for children," as children with critical illnesses are currently awaiting the wishes of theme parks.

"For many of these families, looking forward to their wishes gives them hope in extremely dark and difficult times." – Pamela Landwirth, President and CEO of the non-profit organization Give Kids The World

Families who want to visit Walt Disney World will stay at Give Kids The World Village, a non-profit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, which partners with Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, and wish-granting organizations like Make-A-Wish. When theme parks closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of the nonprofit Give Kids The World (GKTW), followed government recommendations and halted Village operations to ensure health and safety of wishing families, GKTW staff and volunteers. . In June, Make-A-Wish indefinitely postponed all wishes related to travel or large gatherings due to COVID-19. Jamie Sandys, spokesperson for Make-A-Wish, added: "Make-A-Wish has made no decision on when the currently postponed wish types will be safe to resume the grant, but they remain committed to bringing hope and joy to children. with critical needs. " diseases. "Sandys explained that Make-A-Wish continues to work with long-term partners, such as Disney, to" bring some magic home to children who are waiting for their wishes. "

Unfortunately, the suspension of the trip by wish-granting organizations along with not knowing when the theme parks could host these vulnerable children, left GKTW with the difficult decision to close until further notice. The village laid off 85 percent of its team members (171 workers). The combined impact of COVID-19 on wish winners, theme parks, and GKTW caused 700 wish kids each month to wait for wishes. "It is difficult for children to want to understand why their desire is on hold," says Landwirth, "so GKTW works to give them hope while they wait."

Impact on families of wishes

The small bridge staff remaining at GKTW works to keep the spirits of the desired children by sending postcards, birthday cards, and care packages full of toys and games. For some children who want, GKTW goes further.

Addalyne is an Alabama girl whose trip of desire was postponed three times, twice due to ICU visits and a third time due to COVID-19.

Desire may be delayed, but Addalyne's disease cannot. On July 7 he turned 10 years old. That celebration was followed by another visit to the hospital and surgery on July 20. To lift Addalyne's spirits, GKTW arranged a surprise video call with Pam Landwirth and Mayor Clayton, the village's six-foot-tall bunny mascot. Mayor Clayton gave Addalyne a behind-the-scenes tour that included trips on JJ's express train, Kelly's Sunny Swing, and Lori's Magic Flight.

Taylor, Addalyne's mother, said her daughter was beginning to lose hope for the desired trip, and the call was "a much-needed dose of sunlight during a not-so-good time in her life."

Hope for the future

Theme park fans have debated reopening Florida attractions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. However, Landwirth says, "You have to find your own glimmers of hope." Certainly, theme parks provide hope, inspiration, respite and an escape for wishing families when it is safe to visit.

Once the trips and theme parks are fully open, those 700 wishes waiting each month will be added to the queue of regularly scheduled wishes.

"For many of these families, looking forward to their desire brings hope during the extremely dark and difficult times," said Landwirth. "A week in the Village focuses on family time, where they can leave the concerns of illness and enjoy childhood. I am amazed that our Village storybook and theme parks believe. "