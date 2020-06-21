As Trump fights a political war, dangerous conflicts unfold in Asia

These twin conflicts in Asia present serious challenges to US national security. USA At a time when the president appears to focus primarily on attacking his former national security adviser, John Bolton, and saying whatever he thinks will lend support to the campaign. That approach foreshadows a continuing lack of any appearance of a coherent and informed strategy when it comes to dealing with security issues in Asia.

For years, Trump has treated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a key substitute for foreign policy. He has incorrectly pointed out his relationship with Kim and the small concessions North Korea made, such as releasing the remains of prisoners, as a sign that he has made progress in the denuclearization of North Korea. Now, Trump's preferred substitute for foreign policy may be his biggest responsibility.

While Kim has continued to develop his illegal nuclear program and other conventional capabilities at a rapid pace, despite the summit with Trump and becoming his favorite pen pal, North Korea has recently raised the ante for direct threats to the US. USA And to our allies.

The fact is, President Trump is not the only thin-skinned leader – he and Kim Jong Un share that attribute. Tensions recently increased between North Korea and South Korea after defectors in South Korea sent leaflets against Pyongyang across the border into North Korea. It is not the first time this has happened, but this time the Kim regime has responded forcefully. They literally blew up the inter-Korean liaison office that was supposed to work to improve inter-Korean relations. They also threaten to send troops to previously demilitarized border areas, and more.

Verbal insults are coming out of Pyongyang, including from Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo-jong, who accused South Korean President Moon Jae-in of "pro-American flunkeyism." This is a far cry from the inter-Korean heat shown at previous Moon summits with Kim Jong Un. The escalation on the Korean peninsula, where the United States has thousands of troops stationed with their families, is now a reality. And, if Trump's past is a prologue, there is no certainty that he will side with our ally, South Korea, if Kim continues his dangerous behavior on the peninsula.

However, Kim's anger is not just reserved for South Korea. After the United States State Department expressed disappointment with Pyongyang for escalating tensions with South Korea, the North Korean Foreign Ministry issued a warning to the United States. "It would be good to keep your mouth shut … This will not only be in the interest of the United States, but will also be beneficial to a successful presidential election right under your nose," the Foreign Ministry said. The comments come after North Korea has advanced the cyber capabilities it has used against American assets in the past.

Denuclearization was clearly nothing more than a pipe dream long ago, and Kim recently publicly promised to increase North Korea's nuclear "deterrent". Kim is not denuclearizing and may be backing down on demilitarization. The risk of direct physical confrontation on the Korean peninsula is more of a reality than a direct attack by North Korea against American democracy.

While the destabilizing actions of North Korea have only increased in recent months, they are clearly aware that Trump is desperate to hold on to Kim as he heads to the election, and may be trying to pressure him into granting concessions to Kim to maintain a certain appearance. of "success" with North Korea.

They know that Trump prioritizes his political agenda over political priorities, and they may be trying to provoke him into giving them what they want, relief from sanctions, in exchange for cooling it down during his campaign.

While the Trump administration finds out how to respond to the chaos created by Kim, not to mention continued bilateral tensions with China, there has also been a direct physical altercation between India and China. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed on Monday in the Galwan Valley, an area controlled by China but claimed by both countries. India and China went to war over this strip of land in 1962, after which there has been a tenuous status quo.

This isn't the first time those tensions have escalated, but the casualties earlier this week mark the bloodiest episode in Sino-Indian relations in decades, as the two countries have accused each other of failing to respect the royal line of control. (LAC) serving as a de facto border Both sides have reportedly militarily reinforced their positions in the area despite attempts to reduce tensions. Although the strip of land in question is small and relatively inhospitable, it is of strategic importance to both countries.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been willing to confront China's regional ambitions. It has been clear that it will not allow India to be intimidated by China. Furthermore, both leaders have politics at stake: backing down from a point on the nationalist agenda could have costs for them at home. While Indian and Chinese officials met on Thursday to discuss the escalation, there are calls in India for retaliation against China.

And, while officials on both sides are fighting verbally, something has to give way because, as we have seen, the use of force is fully on the table. An exit ramp is urgently needed because both countries are probably looking for an exit. Not only do they continue to fight Covid-19 and face economic uncertainties, but they need an exit ramp that allows them to save face on a national level. Doing so will require careful diplomatic calibration in terms of concessions for any loss of life and a coordinated reduction of military assets in the area.

The problem is, of course, who is going to help develop that exit ramp? Trump has warm relations with Modi: He received him for a visit to the United States last summer, but his relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping went from flattery (and allegedly asking him for help to be re-elected) to using China as a scapegoat. for his own inadequate response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Trump cannot make his own deals, let alone mediate others. Any Trump involvement would likely make things worse, not better. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with his Chinese counterpart in Hawaii on Wednesday, but according to Pompeo's team, the Chinese were not "forthcoming" during the talks, saying that China's actions in the disputed border region could be just a "blow to the nose". to demonstrate their superiority. "

While the State Department tries to deal with Chinese aggression on multiple fronts, it also has to deal with the fact that Trump will say or do what he deems most politically expedient. Trump even weakened Pompeo in trade matters with China by tweeting Thursday and has been all over the map on other China-related issues like Hong Kong, the Uighurs, and more.

These twin crises in Asia mean that during these final months of Trump's term, his record in foreign policy is emphatically clear. The president has exposed the United States to more risks from North Korea, not less, while making the country the weakest link when it comes to solving global conflicts. We have Trump to thank for all of that, and it's no wonder leaders like Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping think they can act with impunity.