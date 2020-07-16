As Trump refuses to lead, the United States tries to save himself

Given Trump's approach, if the country is to come out of the building disaster without many thousands more dead, it will be up to governors, mayors, university presidents and school directors, teachers and supermarket managers to execute plans that balance public health. with the need to live. follow.

There were increasing signs on Wednesday that such authority centers across the country are no longer waiting for signs of an indifferent president whose aggressive opening strategy has been discredited by a tsunami of infections and whose number of polls is failing as a result.

More school districts, in Houston and San Francisco, for example, are challenging the president's demand that all children return to school in the fall.

Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order to delay opening schools until after Labor Day. Alabama, perhaps the most pro-Trump state in the nation, introduced requirements Wednesday to wear masks in public places. Montana issued its own recommendation on masks. Mass retail chains Walmart, Kohl & # 39; s and Kroger will require shoppers to wear masks in the coming days, confirming an emerging national consensus that liners, far from being a violation of freedom, could be a lifesaver.

One of the most famous franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, will play the preseason with no fans. Even Trump's frequent protector, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke with the president's magical thinking when he encountered his increasingly distressed home state of Kentucky. McConnell said that while "there were some who expected" that the coronavirus would disappear, it was not.

After five months, more than 137,000 deaths in the United States and some 3.5 million infections, the country is at another turning point in the most severe national challenge since World War II. More and more state and local leaders, after seeing the result of premature openings that ignored scientific advice, appear to be moving toward the painful steps necessary to control the virus.

Those jurisdictions that managed to control the pandemic, like the metropolitan areas around Washington, DC, are now beginning to face another test: imposing social distancing and wearing masks as cases tick after slow openings.

Fauci vs. Navarrese

The White House response to all of this is to deny that it is happening, to politicize serious decisions about vital questions about how and when to reopen schools, and to create complete distractions, such as the Trump disaster at a press conference on Tuesday.

And it starts at the top. The president, who has always denied the pandemic, has not come up with any plans for opening schools, has failed to establish the national testing and tracking network that could keep the virus under control, and is doing nothing to stop the effort within the country. The White House will discredit the government's top infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

After he was gutted in a USA Today op-ed by Peter Navarro, a business advisor who has no medical experience, Fauci told The Atlantic: "I can't understand in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think that Now understand that this was not prudent, because it only reflects negatively on them. "

Fauci also appeared at a White House coronavirus workforce meeting on Wednesday, the images of which were tweeted by Vice President Mike Pence in an attempt to soften the fin.

But the president left the White House before the meeting began and headed to Atlanta, ignoring the protocols with the mask on the airport runway and organizing an event on a topic that had nothing to do with the crisis: the transportation infrastructure. It wouldn't be unusual for a president to visit Atlanta during a national medical emergency, given that the city is home to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Trump gave the agency ample position.

Meanwhile, Trump joined his daughter Ivanka in another diversionary controversy, flacking for Goya, a major Hispanic-owned business facing negative backlash from consumers after its CEO appeared at the White House last week and lavished praise on the President. His marketing speech, which saw Trump pose behind a range of Goya products on the revered Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, likely violated executive branch ethics rules.

But, more than anything, it seemed a little rude and inappropriate a day after 900 more Americans died from Covid and as Wednesday's inexorable number increased.

Trump's decision to ignore the mounting calamity is not doing him any political good: raising what appears to be an obvious point to everyone but the President that his prospects for the November election are unlikely to improve when the Covid emergency -19 gets more serious every day.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed that only 36% of registered voters approve of how Trump is handling his work. A Wall Street Journal / NBC News poll brought Biden up 11 points and the President's approval rating dropped to 37%.

United States lags behind other nations in suppressing virus

There is no secret about what works. Commands to stay home and close, combined with social estrangement and the increasing use of masks, have been shown to link the virus in US states like New York and foreign nations like Italy, France, and South Korea. South. Other governments, in Hong Kong and Australia, for example, have taken strenuous steps to address new hot spots when they arise, unlike the President of the United States, who is still pushing for new openings as the disaster worsens.

If the current situation, an average of 60,000 new infections per day, an increase in the number of deaths, and an increase in hospitalizations across the country, is not daunting enough, things could soon get worse. Talking about a second surge in the virus in the fall has led to the understanding that the United States is still in a first wave that is likely to crash into a resurgence of the virus and flu season when people return indoors when the weather cool down.

Fauci said Wednesday that the United States opened and saw "photos and photos and movies of people in bars without masks, gathering in crowds" and "the inevitable happened."

"We are now close to 60,000. That is unsustainable. We have to change that, and that is really the problem that we have to address now," he told The Atlantic.

A closely watched model also warned on Wednesday that a total of 224,000 Americans could be dead from the virus before November 1.

Dr. Chris Murray of the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement said a 14,000 increase from last week's projection could be attributed to rapidly growing cases across the country.

"That increase in our forecasts is being driven by the big increase in, you know, the ones we know in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California," Murray told CNN's Don Lemon. "There is a longer list of states where deaths are increasing, as well as hospitalizations. That includes Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah."