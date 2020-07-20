As two wars collide, black Americans come to the fore (Opinion)

When I covered armed conflict in Afghanistan, Libya, Sri Lanka, Gaza and Israel, I always knew that I was putting myself in danger. It was a personal choice whether or not to go, and when the decision was made, I pushed aside fear and my own fragility and carried my fearless crew members. He knew that if he survived a particularly dangerous task, he would leave the battlefield behind.

Those who suffered the bombings could not. They had to witness how their homes, businesses, and their own lives were taken from them. I have never overcome the incredible guilt of being able to get away from a besieged place because my task was over.

The images and sounds return from time to time as memories swirl and fade and are reborn. The faces of the dead. Children with severed limbs. The laments of the mothers. The desperate squawks of parents trying to control their pain. The sigh of someone's last breath. The begging of God. The way the eyes look when the spirit is gone.

War terrorizes the mind as much as the body. With Covid-19, once again I'm doing war coverage, but of a different kind.

This is a battle that has reached us all: friends, family, neighbors, and people I don't know yet. It is unforgiving and invisible. And it's cunning because it's not happening to everyone at once, tricking some into thinking it's not their problem.

It is a war where there are no refugees because there is nowhere in the world you can go to completely escape the possibility of being attacked. Bombs are drops from a cough or sneeze from someone who does not intend to hurt you. There is no negotiation with the enemy.

This is a quiet war. A lonely war. A war of waiting. A war of uncertainty.

There are no deafening sounds of warplanes overhead or tanks rattling with our teeth on our streets. There is less noise than anyone can remember in the main cities. Mainly, what you hear is the hopeful sound of birds singing all day. Sunlight attracts, making it difficult to resist wanting to socialize with everyone you meet, and in person, for the love of God.

Then the occasional ambulance siren sounds. Reality is established. The virus does not promise to kill you, but so far it has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide. In some of us, it doesn't show at all. In others, it weakens for weeks. And when it kills, it can mean a solitary death, surrounded by people whose eyes you don't recognize and who wear clothes that seem to mean more to a lunar landscape than this earth. This enemy is cruel in that way.

For millions of Americans, the coronavirus is sucking the life out of their livelihoods. It creates fear about the future health and wealth of our homes, regardless of the nation as a whole. The fever that many of us are experiencing is of the cabin variety. Chilled with our own thoughts, worrying about the education of our children or the underlying conditions of our parents, grandparents and friends. Wondering how this will end, and worrying that our world will never be the same, even when the pandemic dies out. It is a great comfort to look back and realize that we are not the first to have experienced something like this.

But this viral war is devastating certain communities with more deadly consequences, and it is terrifying how insensitive we have become when that community is not ours.

That indifference is evidence of the other war that breaks out with the coronavirus. It is an ancient war and also a disease, one with which we, as Americans, have lived for centuries without completely conquering it: racism. In 2020 the two wars converged; The coronavirus encountered racism with all its debilitating tentacles.

A singular incident rekindled the old war. We were all supposed to stay home in our cocoons to avoid Covid-19, but George Floyd's blackout under a police officer's knee propelled people onto the streets.

The protest against injustice simultaneously put one of the communities most vulnerable to the virus on a potential Covid Petri dish. A sign I saw on the streets of Minneapolis summed up the sentiment: "F ** k the virus. End racism now."

While many of the marchers wore masks, protesters told me over and over that they were risking their health and potentially their lives, because marching against police brutality and racism was more important.

Fighting that ancient war took precedence, even against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who reported that Covid-19 hospitalizations for "non-Hispanic black people have a rate approximately 5 times higher than that of white people not Hispanic. " Health experts will tell you that there are a myriad of reasons why the virus is especially cruel to African Americans, just as there are a myriad of reasons why hatred still permeates our society, hitting black and brown people with the same kind of exaggerated revenge.

If you are a black American, you realize that both this new and old wars can take your breath away. It's just a matter of time.

But they are also well aware that a fight has the potential of a vaccine within a certain time frame. The other has the potential to plague the black community until the end of time if change is not worked with the same fervor.