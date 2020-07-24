As US coronavirus cases exceed 4 million, medical experts urge shutdown and start again

According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been at least 4,038,748 coronavirus cases and 144,304 deaths in the United States. As the numbers increase, more than 150 prominent medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses, and others have signed a letter to political leaders urging them to close the country and begin again to contain the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we are on the road to losing more than 200,000 American lives by November 1. However, in many states people can drink in bars, cut their hair, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage and do a thousand things – other normal activities, enjoyable but not essential, "the letter said.

Coronavirus will become a leading cause of death in the U.S., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality statistics told CNN by email Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also raised the alarm Thursday during a CNN coronavirus city hall.

"Infection rates in the United States are deeply concerning because summer, when it's hotter, when people are outdoors, it's actually easier to reduce infection than it is in the fall," said Gates, who is helping finance development. of the coronavirus vaccine efforts through their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. "So we are in a very difficult situation."

How states handle major outbreaks

Cases are beginning to stabilize in the four states that have seen huge increases, said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, on Friday.

"We are already beginning to see a plateau in these four critical states that have suffered in the past four weeks, making Texas, California, Arizona and Florida the main subways and in all of their counties." Birx said on NBC's "Today" show.

Birx compared what happened in these states to the outbreak in New York in the spring, adding that "it is very serious and very real."

States across the country are struggling with local outbreaks.

New Mexico, Hawaii and Missouri reported daily new case records Thursday.

For the fourth consecutive day, Los Angeles County reported more than 2,000 additional confirmed cases, health official Muntu Davis announced at a press conference.

And Alaska officials have begun isolating, monitoring, and caring for 96 employees at a seafood processing plant in Seward, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services. CNN has reached out to the company, OBI Seafoods, for comment.

Citing an increasing transmission rate, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state is tightening restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, weddings and funerals.

"If we let the virus have even more control, it will have an even more devastating impact in the long term on our economy, and certainly on our health and the lives of our loved ones," he said at a press conference.

Where is the new school year

The resurgence of cases, and the likely continued presence of the virus, has fueled debate about how to proceed with the new school year.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state will delay in-person learning for at least Labor Day as cases break state records.

By contrast, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said his state will present a plan to reopen schools on Tuesday.

"Our children need to be in school because the children are not only suffering academically, emotionally, mentally … There are several working families who need their children to be in school so they can continue working. There are many reasons why which schools can and should be open. As long as we do it in a way that protects teachers and protects students at the same time we believe we can do it, "Lee said.

The new CDC guide is strongly in favor of sending students back to the classroom, saying that the available evidence shows that the coronavirus does not pose such a great risk to children. With the services and instruction offered at the school, the CDC guide says that virtual learning can be a disadvantage for American students.

"It can lead to severe loss of learning, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with increased behavioral needs," said the CDC statement.

Learn more about the risks to mothers and babies.

Researchers are still learning how the virus affects certain groups, with results that sometimes change the previous orientation.

A new guide from the American Academy of Pediatrics released Wednesday said mothers infected with the virus can stay in the same room as their newborns if safety measures are taken.

"What we know now is that the risk of the newborn becoming infected at birth is low when safety precautions are taken to protect the baby," said the guide's lead author, Dr. Karen Puopolo, in a release. "In fact, the short-term risk appears to be no greater if the mother and baby are housed together using infection control measures compared to physically separating the baby in a separate room from the mother."

A study published Thursday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health supported that guidance.

The researchers reported that there were no cases of viral transmission among 120 babies born to 116 Covid-positive mothers, even when both shared a room and the mothers breastfed.