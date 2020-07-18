As violence in the city escalates, liberal mayors squabble on social media with Trump officials

As violence and unrest increase in major U.S. cities, liberal mayors take a combative stance toward the Trump administration and offer federal aid, engaging in sometimes conflicting social media disputes with officials.

And the vitriol flows in both directions.

CHICAGO'S LIGHT FOOT CALLS THE WHITE HOUSE OF MCENANY UN & # 39; KAREN & # 39; AFTER THE MILD OF & # 39; DERELICT MAYOR & # 39;

"Hi Karen. Look at her mouth," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted in response to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who described her as the city's "abandoned mayor" due to increased violence there.

That tweet came the same afternoon when three people, including a 5-month-old baby, were shot in Chicago. CBS Chicago reported that Windy City has seen a 34 percent increase in murders and a 45 percent increase in shootings through the end of June compared to the same time last year.

But on Friday, Lightfoot was doubling his clapback after receiving praise for it online.

"This will not be the last time his flacks will try to take me on. But good luck," Lightfoot said. "I am still here. I will run this city as best I can."

Meanwhile, in New York City, violence has exploded. The New York Post reported this week that just Monday, 17 people were shot in the city, while last month was the most violent June in the city since 1996.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio had made painting a large yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural on Fifth Avenue, just outside the Trump Tower, a clear blow to the current occupant of the White House as one of his priorities.

Trump, another politician who likes a social media battle with his political enemies, criticized de Blasio for the move and noted the mayor's efforts to cut police budgets as he tries to deal with a new wave of crime.

"New York is slashing $ $ from the police for A BILLION DOLLARS, and yet @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxurious avenue," Trump tweeted. this month.

"This is what you don't understand: Blacks built 5th Ave and much of this nation," replied de Blasio. "His 'luxury' came from HIS work, for which they have never been fairly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see him as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

On the day the mural was painted, de Blasio went to the site in person to help paint the mural, and his office made sure to post a photo of himself in front of the Trump Tower logo on social media.

Days later, when someone poured paint on the mural, de Blasio was immediately on the case.

“To whom destroyed our mural on 5th Avenue: good try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and cannot be undone, "he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Portland, Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler has been dealing with violence and unrest that have plagued the city for weeks. The Department of Homeland Security has sent federal police, leading to allegations by Wheeler and others that they have been exacerbating the violence.

LOWER PORTLAND MAYOR TELLS FEDS TO "STAY INSIDE" OR "GO" OUT OF CITY, ASKS DHS TO CLEAN GRAFFITI

But after a phone call with acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf, in which Wolf allegedly asked what the federal government could do to help, Wheeler rang on social media.

“The best they can do is stay inside your building or leave Portland entirely. Our goal is to end these violent protests quickly and safely, "he tweeted.

"And in the meantime, I asked (Wolf) to clean up the graffiti at local federal facilities," he added.

DHS has yet to leave the city, sparking a huge controversy on Friday when officials were videotaped grouping a protester in an unmarked vehicle. Democrats demanded an investigation by the DHS inspector general, arguing that it was excessive and illegal. DHS defended the measure, saying they had information that the individual was suspected of assaulting agents or destroying property, and that they were acting quickly because a mob was approaching.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, as of July 12, there were 42 shootings in Portland this month. (That compares to just 11 in that time period in 2019, according to KPTV.) Julio also seems to be dwarf in the previous months. According to the media, there were 59 shootings throughout June and 46 throughout May.

For his part, Trump has also not eased tensions, and is increasingly in conflict with Democratic mayors, even when his administration offers support, an approach that is sure to keep tensions high.

In a "Fox News Sunday" interview with Chris Wallace, Trump was asked about rising crime in cities like New York and Chicago.

"I explain it very simply by saying that they are cities run by Democrats, that they are run liberally," Trump said. "They are stupidly handled."