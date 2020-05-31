ASCO tops medical societies for industry payments







Many of the doctors on the boards or councils of government of the largest US medical societies and associations. USA They have received large payments from the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, casting doubt on their fairness, researchers say they report a new analysis of publicly available information.

The American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) topped the list for both individual and research payments.

The new analysis, released May 27 by The BMJ, was based on data from the US government's open payments database. USA From financial relationships in the healthcare industry.

"These powerful groups of physicians have enormous influence in the US and around the world, including on definitions of disease, which determine who is healthy and who is ill," lead author Ray Moynihan, PhD, Institute of Care Evidence Based Physician, Bond University, Gold Coast, Australia, said in a statement.

"It is basic common sense that these leaders should be free of financial ties to companies that will greatly benefit from the work of these medical associations," he adds.

For their study, the researchers focused on the top medical societies for the 10 most expensive diseases in the US. USA They used published materials to identify the leaders of each society, and the leaders defined themselves as members of the governing board or council.

However, these people often play a background role in the work of a medical society. In reality, leaders are active officers (like the president, etc.) and these people are often not allowed to have any ties to the industry, as ASCO noted in comments to Medscape Medical News.

Research and individual payments

Once the "leaders" in each medical society were identified, the team searched for these individuals in the Open Payments database for the years 2017–2019.

They focused on any financial relationships a leader might have had in their current year of board membership, as well as in the four years before and after membership, with consulting, royalties and hospitality included among the payments.

Of the 328 leaders identified, 235 (72%) had financial ties to the industry. Of the 293 leaders who were doctors, 235 (80%) had financial ties. No organization had a leadership free of financial ties.

The 235 medical leaders received a total of $ 129.9 million, with a median for each leader of $ 31,805.

This included nearly $ 24.8 million for general payments, $ 104.6 million for research, predominantly for institutions where the leader was a principal investigator, and $ 500,000 for other payments.

ASCO topped the list of 10 medical societies, with the highest amounts for both individual and research payments.

It was discovered that the & # 39; leaders & # 39; ASCO received a median of $ 518,000 per person.

The next largest amounts were $ 251,000 for leaders of the American College of Rheumatology; At the bottom of the list were average total payments of $ 404 per person at the American College of Physicians (ACP) and $ 212 per person at the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

The & # 39; leaders & # 39; ASCO's were also tied to research payments totaling more than $ 54 million, compared to nearly $ 21 million at the American College of Cardiology, just over $ 216,000 in the APA and about $ 168,000 in the ACP. .

Payments made by companies to the addresses of medical associations ranged from nearly $ 17 million from AstraZeneca to less than $ 30,000 from Shire.

What impact can these financial relationships ultimately have on patient care?

It is one of the "main research questions" that remains unanswered, the authors comment. "More detailed research is urgently needed on the possible relationships between industry payments to associations, their leaders and guideline writers, and the nature of their guidelines, medical education and advocacy on issues relevant to sponsors," they added.

ASCO responds

"This document suggests that the Board members of some associations may influence the development of the guidelines. It is important to clarify that the ASCO Board does not create, review or endorse the ASCO guidelines, nor does it establish guideline issues," said the society's executive director, Clifford Hudis. , MD, told Medscape Medical News in a statement.

"The study found that the vast majority (97%) of financial relationships identified among ASCO Board leaders were payments for research-related activities. They also note that such payments go predominantly to individuals' academic institutions, not to individuals themselves. Such research partnerships are an essential part of clinical cancer research and play an important role in the progress of cancer treatment, "added Hudis.

"Like other professional medical societies that adhere to the Interactions Code of the Council of Medical Specialties Societies, our primary leadership (Chairman of the Board; past, current and elected chairpersons; CEO and editors-in-chief of scientific journals) cannot have direct financial relationships with healthcare companies, "he said.

Additionally, Hudis added a cautionary note on the data base that was used for the analysis reported in this article.

"Open payments alone should not be considered a comprehensive source of financial information. Businesses report the data, do not require medical verification, exclude some financial relationships, and there is a limited time frame in which inaccuracies can be contested. So both errors: both large and small, are often not controlled, "he said.

Need for reform

In their analysis, Moynihan and his co-authors emphasize the "novel finding" that there is such a huge variation in the scope of financial ties found in their analysis.

They suggest that for medical societies with broad ties to the industry, release "will take time and major reform, while for others it will be quick and relatively easy."

Yes, it will take a varied approach, according to Jake Checketts, BS, and Matt Vassar, PhD, both from the Oklahoma State University Health Science Center in Tulsa, writing in an accompanying editorial.

"Coping with financial conflicts of interest in medicine cannot be based on a 'cookie cutter' approach to all specialties and associations," they write.

"For example, oncologists' ties to the industry for research payments … present unique challenges that cannot be overcome with general policies and regulations."

Instead, they propose a five-step approach, which includes each association taking "the initiative to assess their current conflicts" and creating standards to promote medical associations "that are free from financial conflicts of interest."

"These steps," write Checketts and Vassar, "could mitigate or even eliminate the overwhelming presence of financial conflicts of interest between medical societies and associations."

"This would protect these groups from producing biased documents or policies, which in turn would protect all the doctors and patients they treat," they added.

This study was funded by the National Council for Health and Medical Research.

Study co-author Joel Lexchin reports on various financial deals with various institutions. Moynihan, Checketts and Vassar have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

BMJ. Published online May 27, 2020. Full text, Editorial

