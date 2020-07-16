Asheville, North Carolina approves repairs for black residents







Asheville, who is 83% white and 12% black, formally apologized for her role in slavery and in implementing racist policies.

The resolution, which was passed in a 7-0 city council vote, does not require direct cash payments to descendants of slaves, or 40 acres and a mule. Instead, the city plans to make investments in areas where black residents face disparities.

The resolution calls for "forming policies and programs that establish generational wealth creation and address reparations due in the black community," as well as calling on the state legislature and the federal government to do the same.

The battle for reparations has long been fought in the political arena. It returned to the national spotlight after George Floyd's death in May in Minneapolis, and Democratic lawmakers in Congress called for a vote on a bill to study reparations.

Republicans have been vocal critics. Last year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he opposed the idea, arguing that "none of us living today are responsible" for what he called America's "original sin." Some at the meeting said Asheville does not go far enough because it does not specify how the repairs could be accomplished. Council member Sheneika Smith acknowledged the need for more detail, saying: "We need to bring a red pen to the table to really surround expenses and really show how they relate to stated goals." "I think the days of incremental change have left us," said board member Keith Young, who proposed the resolution. The community response at the council meeting was mixed. A woman who called the virtual meeting said she was shocked and disappointed with the city for passing the resolution. The woman, who identified herself as Jacqueline Morrison of Montford, argued that the city's black police chief, city manager and council members are "an indication that blacks can succeed in Asheville. So leaving all this on us white people, I think is offensive. " Resident David Greenson, who identified himself as White, indicated his support. "White people: we have to realize that we are complicit and that our souls are in danger," he said. "It is not for the faint of heart to try to work," said Mayor Esther Manheimer, referring to other negative responses the council received by email.

