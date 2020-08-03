Ashley Graham says her stretch marks make her feel like a "superhero"

New mom Ashley Graham is celebrating her postpartum physique.

"When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes my body underwent, it reminds me that, as women, we are all superheroes," said the 32-year-old supermodel, who in January gave birth to her son Isaac. Her first child with husband Justin Ervin told Elle the magazine's first digital issue.

"I always remember that our bodies were built to do this. It's very beautiful to be able to give birth, but I didn't realize it until later. Even before I got pregnant, that was always my hope for women in general, that they could learn to follow loving their bodies through the changes and the ups and downs, ”Graham continued.

“And then when I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature within me that took over. I was gaining weight so fast. So having stretch marks on my stomach, that for me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can't believe this happened. "At first it felt devastating, and then when I met Isaac, I said," No, this is exactly what all women have talked about for years. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I'm going to celebrate my new body. "

Little Isaac even makes a couple of cameos in his mother's Elle spread, which was filmed by Ervin on his family farm in Nebraska. But despite spending her quarantine in the country, Graham told her friend Kristen Bell (who conducted the interview) that she still loves getting glamorous for work.

"All these Zooms can be many, it is overwhelming to have so much time in front of the screen," he told Bell, 40. "So why not split it up by changing your makeup? It's fun. I mean, what else am I going to do? I'm breastfeeding, I'm changing diapers, and I'm making a new look for every Zoom."

Just don't expect the body positive activist to look perfect on all social media. "When it comes to Facetuning and altering your body, erasing body parts and cellulite and lifting and squeezing, I convey all of that," said the model, adding that she chooses not to follow influencers who make airbrushes.

And going against the grain in the world of style obsessed with looks, whether it's hugging your stretch marks at a swimsuit shoot or talking about designers who refuse to wear more curvy stars, has served Graham well.

"I let the fashion industry take over my body for many years," she explained. "The moment I let go and said," Enough is enough, I'm going to do what I want ", that's when I started to see changes, not only in my personal life but also in my professional life. But it really requires a lot of work" .