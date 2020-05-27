Assassin’s Creed Valhalla acts as the "bridge" to the story of Origins and Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will explore the transition of the Hidden and The Order of the Ancients of origins and Odyssey to the Assassins and Templars from previous games (via the official PlayStation magazine).

The next Nordic outing will take place in a game world that is bigger than Odysseywhich is an option that was a bit divisive between Assassin’s Creed players from all over the world. Well, Ubisoft enlisted 15 of his studios to help Ubisoft Montreal produce the game, so he was always going to be a giant. In addition to the kingdoms of England, a portion of Eivor's homeland, Norway, will have its time in the sun, and there are "secret worlds" to be revealed in time.

"(With this game) I want fans to be able to roam the world and almost at every turn really feel like they are discovering something that increases their knowledge of the set," narrative director Darby McDevitt said in an interview with the magazine. . "It really seems like there's not a moment lost in this game where you really feel like every discovery, every narrative discovery, has a kind of great purpose."

Valhalla Players will manage their own Viking settlement in England and venture to forge alliances or annul angry warriors, not all of which will be from Blighty. In addition, Eivor will scale Roman ruins in the Middle Ages, and the game features "cool architectural diversity" from the Saxon bearded hut to the palaces of Jorvik. That is the old Nordic name for York, in the north of England. "We are making a great effort to make sure that everything you find, every part of the world you find, has a craft feel and is never without some kind of 'wow,'" McDevitt continued.

And finally, the story of Valhalla will "bridge" what was created in the stories of origins and Odyssey. You may know them as the Assassins and the Templars, but they used to be called the Hidden and The Order of the Ancients. I'm glad they changed, because those titles are a little difficult to handle. Regardless, McDevitt said the new game will be the glue between those two stages of the historic grim divide. "We have invested a lot of effort trying to fill our world with traditions that have really meaningful connections to many of these titles before and after," he explained. "Some things that are happening are beginning to set the stage for what comes in the games that follow."

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It will arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia in the 2020 holidays.