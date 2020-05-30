Assault soldiers used to enforce social estrangement at Disney World

Stormtroopers are enforcing social alienation at Disney World. Disney Springs was able to reopen last week and has been very crowded. Florida residents have been happy to return to stores and restaurants, and for the most part, everyone has done well with social distancing protocols. However, Disney made sure to have a contingency plan for anyone who can think of getting out of line or causing a ruckus.

Disney Springs now has Stormtroopers from Star Wars patrol franchise to make sure everyone follows social distancing security measures. It is a friendly reminder and helps people feel comfortable leaving their homes during this time. That's the exact opposite of how these guys are portrayed on the big screen, but whatever it takes to make people feel like things are getting back to normal. So far, the results have been nothing but positive, which should make Kylo Ren proud, or perhaps even angrier than before.

As Disney Springs opens, Disney World has yet to reopen. Earlier this week it was announced that the famous theme park will reopen on July 11 for the first time since mid-March. Disneyland has also been closed since the same time. This is great news for people who have been waiting to visit the park, but there will be some changes in the way the park works. For one thing, no one will be allowed to enter the park without a mask. If someone doesn't have one, the staff will provide one for you.

Temperature controls will also be needed, although it is unclear whether a Stormtrooper will manage the control. That would be a nice touch, so maybe Disney World will understand. Social withdrawal will be strictly enforced by such Stormtroopers once in the park, which will have limited capacity for the first few months. It is unclear how long this will last, although it appears to be going on for quite some time. Cashless payments will be the way, just like The Mandalorian, and everything will be constantly erased.

Disney World is also doing everything possible to reconfigure how the lines for the rides will work, which will have to follow the social distancing. Fortunately, they have the Star Wars franchise on hand to make sure everything is fun and taken seriously. It's going to be a little strange, but at least guests will be able to yell and yell on the rides, which is quite different from what Japan is trying to do with its amusement parks as they reopen. Comic Book was the first to report on Stormtroopers imposing social alienation on Disney World.

