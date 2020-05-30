Assault soldiers used to enforce social estrangement in Disney park

the Coronavirus COVID-19 He has ensured that everyone has been more or less closed since his attack began earlier this year. Almost 6 million people have been infected worldwide and 365,000 have died, while thousands of companies have closed to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Now, as some of them are trying to reopen, especially in the United States, they are cautiously doing so with plenty of protection and social distancing requirements to protect their employees and customers.

Disney springs, which is just a few minutes from Orlando's Disney World theme park, has employed some unexpected assistants to help reinforce social estrangement. The popular shopping and restaurant complex is being patrolled by Star Wars Assault soldiers, and though they may seem imposing, have been sent to be friendly and helpful as they work to ensure the safety of those who eat at the various restaurants and browse the stores. It's a pretty adorable and humorous way to keep the peace, but it seems to be working quite well so far.

Disney Springs began reopening on May 20, but Disney will take a little more time to start welcoming visitors to its multiple theme parks in the area. Earlier this week, the company announced to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force that Disney World will begin a multi-stage reopening strategy on July 11, starting with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom that day. A few days later, on July 15, Epcot and Hollywood Studios will finally open their doors once again.

It remains to be seen whether Disney It will choose stormtroopers to help reinforce social estrangement in its theme parks, but it's safe to say they'll take some precautions to continue helping people stay safe. Either way, if you see the Seven Dwarfs walking around, stay away from Sneezing.