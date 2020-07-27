Assemblyman tore up Democratic ballot to run independent line

She is back!

Upper East Side three-term state assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, who was removed from the Democratic Party voting line for paperwork this spring during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, has gathered more than 5,100 signatures to qualify to participate in a line independent voting.

Seawright will perform under the indy "Rise and Unite" sign in the 76th Assembly District, spanning the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Roosevelt Island.

The number of signatures he received is almost five times the 1,050 required voter signatures, meaning that he will likely survive any legal challenge to his requests.

Seawright will face Republican Louis Puliafito, who works as a doorman in a UES luxury apartment building. She will present her petitions to the Electoral Board this week before the filing deadline of July 30.

If Seawright does not have quality for the state of the ballot, Puliafito will enter the office without opposition.

But Seawright now believes he will win reelection on his own ballot.

"I am energized by this spectacular outpouring of so many friends, neighbors and constituents on the Upper East Side, Yorkville and Roosevelt Island," Seawright said as he thanked the volunteers, district and community leaders and supporters for their efforts on his behalf.

“While making a petition in the Assembly district, many voters and their words of encouragement encouraged me to continue to fight to prevent Trump Republicans from stealing the seat. As I said from the beginning: we will be on the ballot for the November general election. We are working on it to win it. "

Supporters who sought with Seawright to collect voter signatures included Manhattan County President Gail Brewer and State Senator Liz Krueger, as well as volunteers from local Democratic clubs and civic organizations.

The state Court of Appeals upheld the decisions of the city's Board of Elections that threw Seawright off the ballot for failing to timely submit the covers of the voters he assembled to participate in the ballots of the Democratic Party and the Working Family Party . Seawright said he suffered from coronavirus-like flu symptoms during the petition period.