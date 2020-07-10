Asset storage rock vaults within the Alps will start at $ 500,000: report

A Swiss company is taking the next step in asset storage, as it plans to offer customers secure rock vaults in the Alps.

"In addition to its use as a safe storage site, this solid rock chamber is also ideal as a place for activities that must meet high security requirements," says Bruenig Mega Safe AG ​​of what he has called "The Brünig Mega Safe Project ".

The company says it will collaborate with rock engineering firm Gasser Felstechnik AG to make "its site a reality" and offer customers "underground land."

Vaults within the solid rock mass of Mount Brünig in central Switzerland will range from 100 cubic meters to 100,000 cubic meters and prices start at $ 500,000, according to Bloomberg.

ULTRA-RICH SHOPPING BUNKERS WITH UNDERGROUND FIRE RANGES AMONG CORONAVIRUS FUSION FEARS

"The rock subsoil ensures a constant relative humidity of 40% and an ambient temperature of 12 ° C (53.6 ° F)," says the company, and will build rooms, maintain them, supply water, heat, electricity and light. such as cleaning, repairs, waste disposal and security of the customer portal.

Clients will have 24-hour access to the vaults through a tunnel large enough to drive a truck.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/brunig.png?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "A view of the Alps near Brünig Pass in central Switzerland. "/>

The vaults are ideal for storing valuables like artwork, gold, jewelry and even car collections, the company says on its website.

Potential clients in talks with the company include art galleries, private art collectors and other wealthy people, board member Hugo Schittenhelm said, Bloomberg reported.

Other businesses already located within the massif include a gastropub, a firefighter training facility, a firing range, and an explosives depot.

Schittenhelm added that rock vaults are cheaper than normal construction. "You will get faster building approvals, the roof cannot be damaged, and you don't need barbed wire and dogs," he said, according to Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Construction is expected to begin next year, Bloomberg reported.