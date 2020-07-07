Aston Martin sells new DB5 & # 39; Goldfinger & # 39; 007 per million

Aston Martin's newest car is 55 years old.

The British automaker has completed the first of 25 replicas of the iconic DB5 featured in the James Bond movie "Goldfinger", including devices.

Continuation cars are powered by a 4.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine and are equipped with a functional smoke screen system, simulated oil sprayer, bulletproof drop down shield, rotating license plates, and reciprocal machine guns simulated that unfold from the corner lights, among other features.

The interiors are equipped just like the 007 car with a radar screen, a switch panel for all its special features, and a hidden ejector seat button on the gear stick, but there is no ejector seat. However, there is a removable roof panel over the passenger seat for it to take effect.

The cars are also the most expensive in the current Aston Martin line at $ 3.5 million each, and come with one important caveat: They're not legal on the street.

The only DB5 in the film whose whereabouts are known was sold at auction for $ 4.6 million in 2010, while a second was stolen from Boca Raton airport in 1997 and was never seen again.

