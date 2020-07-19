Astoria continues despite pandemic and "crackdown" by NYPD

A "crackdown" promised by New York police against the crowd of revelers who have been crowding Astoria's sidewalk cafes yielded mixed results Saturday night, as the party dragged on.

Dozens of New York police officers, plus some 30 deputies from the city's Sheriff's Office, spent hours marking double-parking cars and asking people to disperse down popular Steinway Street after dark fell.

They were largely ignored by the officers.

"These young people don't want to listen," limo driver Michael Lantigua, 44, complained as a mostly unmasked crowd on the sidewalk danced to music playing through car windows.

"Some nights I see so much madness," he added.

"It's like they are called :: Come, we have fun moments in Astoria. Whatever you want." And nobody stops them. "

Then shortly after 10 p.m. On Saturday, sheriff's deputies attacked at least one crowded restaurant, "BRIK Astoria", on Steinway and Broadway.

Officers gave the restaurant an order from the commissioner for noncompliance with social distancing rules, prohibiting them from serving outdoors for a week.

"One hundred percent unfair," manager Fred Nailes later complained, insisting he was doing everything possible to control the crowds.

"They blame us for the people who hang out like it's Florida."

The police presence on Saturday night hardly hindered the enjoyment of revelers like Michael Lantigua of The Bronx, who came to celebrate their 26th birthday with friends.

"It was crazy, bro," he said, clutching a bottle of Hennessy in one hand and a plastic cup of orange juice and ice in the other.

“They were many girls. Everyone drank and relaxed. Was there a lot of social distancing? Not really … They were all close. Some people wore masks. Some people didn't. "

Lantigua was not wearing a mask.