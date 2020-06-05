AstraZeneca raises the capacity of the coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion doses

The new production figure includes 400 million doses to be delivered to low and middle income countries before the end of this year.

has entered into a $ 750 million agreement to produce 300 million doses with international foundations, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance.

A second agreement, with the Serum Institute of India, will allow the leading manufacturer of vaccines to carry out 1 billion doses for the poorest countries, with 40% of them to reach the end of 2020.

AstraZeneca had previously agreed to supply 400 million doses to the United States and the United Kingdom. A company spokesman said on Friday it has additional manufacturing capacity for another 300 million doses.

Typically, companies wait to begin the manufacturing process until a vaccine is proven to be safe and effective. But several drug makers are working on an accelerated schedule in hopes of mitigating the coronavirus pandemic.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said Friday that researchers should have enough data to determine if the vaccine is safe and effective by September. "We are starting to manufacture this vaccine at this time and we have to have it ready for use when we have the results," he told BBC Radio.

AstraZeneca said in a statement it is working to "support global access" to the vaccine "non-profit" during the pandemic, including for people in the poorest countries. Soriot said the licensing agreement with the Indian Serum Institute would help ensure that the vaccine reaches as many people as possible.

"We are (manufacturing) in India, we are doing it in Europe, we are doing it in the United States," Soriot told the BBC. "We have established separate supply chains. One for the United States, one for Europe, India, we are now looking at China."

Numerous efforts are underway worldwide to produce coronavirus vaccines. There is already debate over who should get the vaccines first and whether drug companies should try to make a profit on its development.

"We need several vaccines. One vaccine will not be enough. We are all trying to do the same thing as bring a solution to this terrible pandemic," Soriot told CNN Business in May.

– Max Ramsay contributed reporting.