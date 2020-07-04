Astronaut Doug Hurley tweets a photo of the American flag from the International Space Station

Astronaut Doug Hurley tweeted a photo of the American flag seen from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, to celebrate the nation's independence and the July 4 holiday.

"Wishing everyone in the United States a happy 4th of July from @Spacial station"he tweeted, adding an American flag emoji to the message.

Hurley, a veteran of the space shuttle missions, docked at the Space Station in May and boarded the space laboratory in orbit following the expected launch of the Demo-2 mission from the Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission marked the first time that astronauts have launched from U.S. soil since the last space shuttle flight in 2011.

Hurley also made the headlines last month when he gave the order to start engines for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.