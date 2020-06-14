Astronauts: the Falcon 9 rocket was a 'totally different' journey that the space shuttle

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was a "pure flying machine" compared to the space shuttle, according to astronauts who carried it into space.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken piloted the Falcon 9's first manned flight on May 30. Each astronaut had previously been on two space shuttle missions, and they spoke of their surprise at how relatively smooth the launch of SpaceX was.

"From the moment the engines started, the first two and a half minutes until the staging were more or less as we expected, except that Gs can never be simulated, so as Gs are built, certainly they can be felt, "Hurley told Spaceflight Now. . "What I thought was really cool was how sensitive we were to throttling Merlin engines. That was really cool. You could definitely feel that when we broke Mach 1. "

He added: "We didn't even need to look at speed. You could tell how the rocket felt, making it a very pure flying machine."

"Remember, (the) shuttle had solid rocket boosters to start with," Hurley said. “Those burned very roughly for the first two and a half minutes. The first stage with Falcon 9 was the nine Merlin engines. It was a much smoother ride, obviously, because it was a liquid engine climb. ”

Liquid Engine Ascent is a reference to the mix of supercooled kerosene and cryogenic liquid oxygen boosters consumed by Merlin engines.

After the soft launch, the astronauts said the second stage felt a little harder.

"The biggest difference is just the dynamics that are involved, the vibration, the experiences that we actually feel riding a real rocket," said Behnken.

"It will be interesting to walk with the folks at SpaceX to find out why it was a little tougher ride in Stage Two than for transportation on those three main engines," added Hurley.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft was developed to operate largely autonomously, handling all preparation and docking with the International Space Station after the 19-hour flight.

NASA is also working with Boeing on its Starliner manned capsule, which will launch early next year.