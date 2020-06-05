Astronomers may have found an Earth-like exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star

The star is known as Kepler-160, and was observed during NASA's Kepler exoplanet hunting mission between 2009 and 2013. It is similar in size and temperature to our sun.

Previous observations in the past six years have revealed that Kepler-160 is orbited by two exoplanets, Kepler-160b and Kepler-160c. But these are much larger than Earth and closely orbit the star, making its surface temperatures very high and inhospitable for life.

Small variations in the time it takes for Kepler-160c to orbit the star suggested, however, that there could be a third planet in the system. Instead, astronomers didn't find one. more, but two more planets.

"Our analysis suggests that Kepler-160 is orbited not by two but by a total of four planets," said René Heller, lead author of the study and a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, in a statement.

The study details their findings published this week in the journal. Astronomy and astrophysics

The third planet is Kepler-160d, which is responsible for distorting Kepler-160c's orbit. But the other potential planet they discovered is even more different and exciting.

The candidate planet it has been named KOI-456.04. It is less than twice the size of Earth and receives a similar amount and type of light from its sun-like star.

The candidate planet is also orbiting at a distance that places it within the star's habitable zone, where the planet's surface temperature could support liquid water, and the potential for life. That is similar to where the Earth sits in relation to the sun.

And it has an orbital period around the star of 378 days, similar to the Earth year it takes to complete an orbit around the sun.

"KOI-456.01 is relatively large compared to many other planets that are considered potentially habitable. But it is the combination of this less than twice the size of planet Earth and its solar-like host star that makes it so special and familiar," Heller said.

All the factors in how this potential planet interacts with its host star means that the conditions on the surface could be similar to those on Earth, but it all depends on whether it has an atmosphere. The researchers said that if the planet had a stable atmosphere with mild warming due to a greenhouse effect similar to that experienced by Earth, the average temperature would be similar to our planet's average global temperature.

Finding exoplanets

The researchers discovered the two additional potential planets in the Kepler-160 system when they searched the Kepler data using a detailed model of variations in the brightness of the stars. So far, they've found 18 exoplanets by reviewing archival data collected during the nine-year Kepler mission.

"The planetary signal is so weak that it is almost completely hidden in the noise of the data. Our new search mask is a little better at separating a true exoplanet signal from the noise in critical cases," Heller said.

The researchers cautioned, however, that they have not confirmed that this is a planet and have not ruled out that it could be a measurement error. According to their information, 85% is likely to be a planet, but 99% is required for it to be called a planet.

Future observations of the system using ground or space telescopes could confirm whether it is a planet. This includes the European Space Agency's PLATO mission to launch in 2026 and search for Earth-sized planets around sun-like stars, among other targets.

Many of the Earth-sized exoplanets discovered in recent years orbit small red dwarf stars, rather than sun-like stars. These stars are much smaller and cooler than our sun, and the exoplanets around them are in closer orbits than Earth to the sun, but they are likely to have similar moderate surface temperatures because the stars are cooler.

These red dwarf stars, however, they emit infrared radiation instead of the visible light we receive from the sun. They also scourge their planets with highly energetic flares and radiation, making these planets debated as potential centers for life outside of our solar system.

"However, the full picture of habitability involves a look at the star's qualities," Heller said.