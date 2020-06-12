Astronomers witness the constant heart of a black hole

Astronomers first detected this signal, which repeats every hour in 2007. Then, our sun blocked the black hole and heartbeat from satellite view in 2011.

When they were finally able to see it again in 2018 using the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray satellite, the scientists were surprised to see that the heartbeat was still intensifying. The black hole's heartbeats don't usually last long.

The heartbeat of this black hole became the first to be confirmed by scientists in 2007, and is now the longest heartbeat they have ever witnessed in a black hole.

Does a black hole really have a heartbeat?

Scientists refer to it as a heartbeat because the pulsation around the black hole creates a repeatable signal that can be detected. And the pulsation of this particular signal is sustained.

Although black holes themselves are invisible, the disk of material that surrounds them, called accretion disks, produces X-ray light that sensitive telescopes and satellites like XMM-Newton can detect.

Black holes feed on the material of the accretion disk, dragging spirals of gas into that heat. These high temperatures are what X-rays release. So While black holes attract material, at the same time they also release material into high-powered beams called jets.

The powerful force of X-rays released by this particular black hole resemble the repeating pattern of a heartbeat in the data they collected. Until now, this is rare in other black holes.

The time between the constant pulse this black hole can inform astronomers about the size and structure of matter closest to the black hole's event horizon–-that is the area where not even light can escape the gravitational pull of the black hole.

Astronomers compared the heartbeat to "feeding a young child: going too fast and burping," said Chris Done, co-author of the study and professor of physics at Durham University's Center for Extragalactic Astronomy, in an email.

"The main idea of ​​how this heartbeat is formed is that the internal parts of the accretion disk expand and contract," Done said in a statement. "The only other system we know of that seems to do the same thing is a 100,000 times smaller stellar-mass black hole in our Milky Way."

This other black hole is located in one of the spiral arms of our galaxy, Done said, it is not the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. Instead, they are the remnants of a very massive star that has collapsed to form a black hole that is only about 10 times the mass of our sun, and is being fed by matter from a binary companion star.

Although it is much smaller than the black hole in their study, "the rate at which it feeds relative to the mass of the black hole is the same as the object we were looking at, and it is unusually high," Done said.

Strong signals

Compared to when astronomers were able to initially observe the heartbeat of the black hole, they noticed some changes during the 2018 observations.

"It got stronger, so we could see it more easily," Done said. "This meant that we could examine its properties in more detail and see how similar it really is to the black hole binary that we see in our galaxy."

Next, the researchers will take a comprehensive look at the heartbeat signal and compare it to how some black holes behave in our galaxy.

"This heartbeat is incredible," Chichuan Jin, lead author of the study and a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatories, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in a statement.

"It shows that such signals arising from a supermassive black hole can be very strong and persistent. It also offers the best opportunity for scientists to further investigate the nature and origin of this heartbeat signal."