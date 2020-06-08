ASU Retracts Job Offer to New Dean of Journalism on Racism Accusations

PHOENIX – Arizona State University terminated a job offer to the newly hired dean of his prestigious journalism school after allegations of racism and student abuse.

University Chancellor Mark Searle said in an email Sunday that Sonya Forte Duhé would not lead the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, the Republic of Arizona reported.

Duhé was scheduled to take over July 1 as dean of the school and CEO of Arizona PBS.

Duhé faced allegations from nearly two dozen alumni of Loyola University in New Orleans, where she was director of the School of Communication and Design.

The students told State Press, the Arizona state student newspaper, that she engaged in behavior they found racist and discriminatory toward students of color and LGBTQ students.

More than two dozen of the university's top professors signed a letter to university president Michael Crow over the weekend saying that Duhé becoming dean would harm the school's reputation and finances and affect students' ability to succeed.

An online petition started by students asking the university to retract Duhé's job offer got nearly 4,000 signatures.

Duhé has not responded to requests for comment in the past week.

Committee members had "great confidence" that they selected the right person for the job when a search committee chose Duhé, Searle said.

"Now I find that the future of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and our public television station will look better by not moving forward with Dr. Duhé as its leader," Searle wrote in the email to the Cronkite community.

Searle said he will announce an interim dean this week.

The former dean of the Cronkite school, Christopher Callahan, accepted a position as president of the University of the Pacific in California.