Asylum: US administration proposes radical changes to new rule







The 161-page rule, to be published in the Federal Register on June 15, lists a number of changes that would pose even greater challenges for people seeking asylum in the United States.

Over the course of Donald Trump's presidency, the administration has closed or added obstacles to ways that people can seek refuge in the United States. The last proposed rule, which still needs to undergo a public comment period and will not take effect immediately, is no exception.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, political adviser to the American Immigration Council, criticized the proposal and said: "The goal of this asylum regulation, far from remodeling the system to improve it, is to make asylum impossible to win."

Under a proposed change, an individual's asylum claim could face increased scrutiny if the person traveled through at least one country while en route to the United States but did not seek refuge there. The Trump administration applied a similar rule to migrants traveling through Mexico from Latin America, but the last rule extends the reach of people who could fall under those restrictions, with some exceptions, as a victim of human trafficking.