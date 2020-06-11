Asylum: US administration proposes radical changes to new rule

The 161-page rule, to be published in the Federal Register on June 15, lists a number of changes that would pose even greater challenges for people seeking asylum in the United States.
Over the course of Donald Trump's presidency, the administration has closed or added obstacles to ways that people can seek refuge in the United States. The last proposed rule, which still needs to undergo a public comment period and will not take effect immediately, is no exception.
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, political adviser to the American Immigration Council, criticized the proposal and said: "The goal of this asylum regulation, far from remodeling the system to improve it, is to make asylum impossible to win."
Under a proposed change, an individual's asylum claim could face increased scrutiny if the person traveled through at least one country while en route to the United States but did not seek refuge there. The Trump administration applied a similar rule to migrants traveling through Mexico from Latin America, but the last rule extends the reach of people who could fall under those restrictions, with some exceptions, as a victim of human trafficking.
"Departments believe that failure to seek asylum or refugee protection in at least one country through which an alien transited while en route to the United States may reflect a greater likelihood that the alien is misusing the system asylum as a mechanism to enter and remain in the United States rather than legitimately seeking urgent protection, "says the draft.
The proposed regulation also says that living illegally in the United States for more than a year before applying for asylum would be considered a "significant adverse factor", despite the exceptions that currently exist. Similarly, failure to file taxes or have a criminal conviction, even if it was revoked, vacated, or removed, could count against an individual's asylum claim.
Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst for the United States Immigration Policy Program at the Institute for Migration Policy, said the rule will eventually speed up and streamline the award of asylum, but will also "further limit the number of people who qualify for asylum, as well as similar benefits, "she said.
"Many of these provisions have been in process with the administration for years," Pierce added. "Instead of issuing them as separate regulations, the administration has bundled many different provisions into this giant, the Frankenstein Asylum Regulation."
The draft regulation proposes to redefine "membership in a particular social group," which is one of the categories that people can meet to apply for asylum. Modifying this definition could exclude a large swath of people.
Pierce said that, for a country that has evaluated asylum on a case-by-case basis for decades, this proposed change "goes against everything the asylum system is based on, to draw a red line and say that these types of victims are completely ineligible for asylum. "
CNN contacted DHS and the Department of Justice for comment.
The litany of proposed rule changes marks yet another attempt by the Trump administration to overhaul the U.S. immigration system. During an Heritage Foundation event Tuesday, Acting Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said there would be more changes to the asylum system, but gave no details.