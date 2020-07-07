Asymptomatic slugger All-Star Gallo tests positive for virus

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the asymptomatic outfielder to miss the start of summer camp for the Texas Rangers after being among teammates who had worked at their new stadium for several weeks. before.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that Gallo has had multiple tests, including one that came back negative. He was isolating himself in his high-rise apartment in Dallas and away from his teammates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"Our mentality in going into this was that it was not a question of whether the men tested positive, but when," Daniels said. "Obviously, this thing doesn't discriminate if you're a star player (or) someone trying to form the club." The key for us is that Joey is asymptomatic and feels good. … He told me yesterday that he feels as good as ever and that he is in the best shape he has ever been in. "

Gallo, 26, initially performed a saliva test as part of the team's intake process on June 27 and obtained a positive result two days later. Gallo, who allowed the Rangers to share the information, had a negative smear test on June 30, but then had another saliva test that tested positive on Sunday.

Daniels said he was not concerned that Gallo previously worked with other teammates at the stadium, “because whoever else was here had gone through the testing procedure and had tested negative. So I feel pretty good about that part. "

Manager Chris Woodward said after training Monday, the team's fourth without a Rooster, that he had been in contact with the slugger throughout the process.

"He's obviously frustrated, but he has a good mature sense of how to handle this," Woodward said. "You have to handle it, you have to do your best to be prepared when you return." … This whole situation is going to affect all the teams, and now he has our best player. But he's in a good mood and he's going to work on it, and we'll support him through it. "

The Rangers said Friday when the team opened camp that left-handed reliever Brett Martin tested positive for the coronavirus during the admission process. He had spent time away from home in Tennessee. Martin, who is already at increased risk because he has type 1 diabetes, has also isolated himself in the Dallas area since his positive test.

Both Gallo and Martin will have to undergo two consecutive negative tests more than 24 hours apart and receive a doctor's authorization before they can join the team.

Martin, who pitched in 51 games as a rookie last season, had felt some mild symptoms of COVID-19, including congestion and fatigue.

Daniels said Gallo should be ready when he comes out, assuming he doesn't develop any symptoms. The team recommended that he do only light activities on his own while away from the team.

"Obviously, Joey is one of our best players. From a baseball point of view, it's not great. But it's also early in the process and if this follows the schedule like some of the other asymptomatic cases that we know of, it will take a long time to get ready, "Daniels said." I hope it will be about two weeks. Most of that time has already passed. If that happens, it will be ready for the season. "

Monday marked the ninth day since the initial test for Gallo, which tested positive. The Rangers are slated to open the season and enter their new, fan-less, retractable baseball stadium on July 24 against Colorado.

Gallo has 110 career home runs in his 416 major league games. After consecutive seasons of 40 home runs while hitting below .210, he had 22 home runs and a .253 average in 70 games last season, when he was an All-Star before right wrist surgery. He was homered in the All-Star game.

First baseman Ronald Guzmán has not participated in practice since the Rangers started camp. Daniels said Monday that Guzmán was still in the admission process, and that he was not yet authorized for training, although he was allowed to be on the team's premises.