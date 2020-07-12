At a record pace, the US hits the tenth climate disaster of the year for a billion dollars

Americans could see more severe storms this year than ever before, according to NOAA climatologist Adam Smith.
Since 1980, the United States has averaged nearly $ 7 billion annually in climate disasters. But the past five years have seen almost 14 severe storms on average. There will be more this year if the current pace continues, according to NOAA.
"The big story is the fact that we have not even reached hyperactive hurricane season, which is widely predicted in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf states," Smith said. "We also haven't reached the wildfire season in the west. For California, particularly northern California, Oregon and Washington, the wildfire season could be another strong season."
With the South still recovering from billions of dollars in disasters earlier this year, there is concern that the region may be particularly vulnerable to an active hurricane season.
"The last thing we want is to have another kind of year 2017 or 2018 in the fall, where we have these historically damaging and costly hurricanes and wildfires. And there is potential for that," Smith said.