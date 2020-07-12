At a record pace, the US hits the tenth climate disaster of the year for a billion dollars

All 10 storms have tormented the United States with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Seven of the 10 storms occurred in the south or southeast, including three tornado outbreaks. The Easter Sunday outbreak only saw 190 tornadoes ripping through the region, killing 36 people.

Americans could see more severe storms this year than ever before, according to NOAA climatologist Adam Smith.

Since 1980, the United States has averaged nearly $ 7 billion annually in climate disasters. But the past five years have seen almost 14 severe storms on average. There will be more this year if the current pace continues, according to NOAA.

"The big story is the fact that we have not even reached hyperactive hurricane season, which is widely predicted in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf states," Smith said. "We also haven't reached the wildfire season in the west. For California, particularly northern California, Oregon and Washington, the wildfire season could be another strong season."