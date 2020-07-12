At a record pace, the US hits the tenth climate disaster of the year for a billion dollars

By
Zaheer
-
0
13


All 10 storms have tormented the United States with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Seven of the 10 storms occurred in the south or southeast, including three tornado outbreaks. The Easter Sunday outbreak only saw 190 tornadoes ripping through the region, killing 36 people.

Americans could see more severe storms this year than ever before, according to NOAA climatologist Adam Smith.

Since 1980, the United States has averaged nearly $ 7 billion annually in climate disasters. But the past five years have seen almost 14 severe storms on average. There will be more this year if the current pace continues, according to NOAA.

"The big story is the fact that we have not even reached hyperactive hurricane season, which is widely predicted in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf states," Smith said. "We also haven't reached the wildfire season in the west. For California, particularly northern California, Oregon and Washington, the wildfire season could be another strong season."

With the South still recovering from billions of dollars in disasters earlier this year, there is concern that the region may be particularly vulnerable to an active hurricane season.

With much of the United States currently in drought, wildfires are becoming a major concern. Fires have devastated the country in recent years. The 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history, burned more than 150,000 acres and killed at least 85 people.
The year before, Hurricane Harvey inflicted catastrophic damage in Houston and the Texas and Louisiana coasts when it made landfall as a Category 4 storm.

"The last thing we want is to have another kind of year 2017 or 2018 in the fall, where we have these historically damaging and costly hurricanes and wildfires. And there is potential for that," Smith said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here