At least 143 people at the University of Georgia test positive for Covid-19

Brian Kemp is greeted when he visits the Chambers of the House in Atlanta on Friday, June 26. Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday to maintain security measures in place as the state works to contain the coronavirus.

An order will extend the state of public health emergency until 11:59 p.m. on August 11. The state of public health emergency allows for better coordination between the government and the private sector for the procurement of supplies, comprehensive testing, and health care capacity.

An additional executive order will continue to require social distancing, prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, describe mandatory criteria for companies, and require shelter for those living in long-term care facilities and frail doctors. .

The order also describes that the State Board of Education must provide "rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education," in accordance with the guidance of Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. That order runs until 11:59 p.m. the 15th of July.

"While we continue to see a declining case mortality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital overvoltage capacity, Georgia has seen an increase in new reported cases and current hospitalizations in recent days," Kemp said.

Together, we can win the fight against Covid-19 and come out stronger. "

The latest numbers: On Monday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 79,417 Covid-19 cases, 2,784 deaths, 10,824 hospitalizations, and 2,289 admissions to intensive care units in the state.