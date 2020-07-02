At least 152 cases of coronavirus linked to the Michigan bar

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


Current cases dating back to Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub "include 128 primary cases and 24 secondary cases," Ingham Health Department spokeswoman Amanda Darche told CNN.

The secondary cases are infected people but they did not visit Harper & # 39; s.

The new estimated number of cases that emerged from the bar is a jump of nearly 50% of the 107 cases that health officials reported Tuesday. Initially, 14 positive cases were reported. That number changed quickly.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer banned indoor bar service Wednesday in most of lower Michigan "after recent outbreaks linked to bars," he said.

Texas and Florida bar owners close their doors a second time and fear devastating impacts

Several states, including Texas and California, have ordered bars closed, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Tuesday about the specific dangers posed by bars during the pandemic.

"Bars: It really isn't good, it really isn't good," Fauci said in an audience. "The congregation in a bar inside is bad news. We really have to stop that."

Health officials have asked anyone who visited the facility between June 12 and 20 to self-quarantine.

The bar followed employee safety guidelines, capacity guidelines and table spacing, Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub said in a June 22 statement on Facebook. On its website, the bar indicates that users "voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" when they visit.
As of Thursday afternoon, Michigan had 71,678 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 6,212 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here