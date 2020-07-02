At least 152 cases of coronavirus linked to the Michigan bar

Current cases dating back to Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub "include 128 primary cases and 24 secondary cases," Ingham Health Department spokeswoman Amanda Darche told CNN.
The secondary cases are infected people but they did not visit Harper & # 39; s.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer banned indoor bar service Wednesday in most of lower Michigan "after recent outbreaks linked to bars," he said.
Several states, including Texas and California, have ordered bars closed, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Tuesday about the specific dangers posed by bars during the pandemic.
"Bars: It really isn't good, it really isn't good," Fauci said in an audience. "The congregation in a bar inside is bad news. We really have to stop that."
Health officials have asked anyone who visited the facility between June 12 and 20 to self-quarantine.