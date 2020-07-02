At least 152 cases of coronavirus linked to the Michigan bar

Current cases dating back to Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub "include 128 primary cases and 24 secondary cases," Ingham Health Department spokeswoman Amanda Darche told CNN.

The secondary cases are infected people but they did not visit Harper & # 39; s.

The new estimated number of cases that emerged from the bar is a jump of nearly 50% of the 107 cases that health officials reported Tuesday. Initially, 14 positive cases were reported. That number changed quickly.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer banned indoor bar service Wednesday in most of lower Michigan "after recent outbreaks linked to bars," he said.