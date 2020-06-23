At least 17 high school students test positive for coronavirus after trip to Myrtle Beach

Robert Sproul, Deputy Commissioner of Health at the Belmont County Health Department, tells CNN that nearly 100 Ohio Valley students traveled to the city of South Carolina and returned the weekend of June 13. The trip was not a school sanctioned event.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Belmont Health Department confirmed the 17 positive cases, as well as two positive contact: people who were exposed to students who went on a trip and tested positive. Sproul expects that number to increase as more people go on the road and the people they are exposed to to be tested for the virus.

"We are concerned that our numbers are increasing," he said, adding that none of the students have been hospitalized and all are quarantined in their homes, while health officials track contacts to identify where the students were and with who were.

Prior to this increase in cases, Belmont County had reduced infection rates to zero, Sproul said, attributing the county's success to residents who took state-imposed restrictions seriously.