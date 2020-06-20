At least 17 people injured in multiple shootings overnight in New York

One man died and at least 17 other people were injured in 13 unrelated shootings in the Big Apple during a worrying 12-hour period, police said Saturday.

Chaos touched all districts except Staten Island, starting around 9 p.m. In the Bronx on Friday, when someone shot a bullet through the window of Airleyda Lora's Morrisania apartment, hitting her refrigerator door, according to police sources.

Lora, 28, was not injured.

About two hours later, in Brooklyn, police found Leyshaun Morris, 29, with a gunshot wound outside 203 Montauk Avenue in eastern New York, according to police sources.

He told the responding officers that he was watching fireworks when he felt a sharp pain in his calf and noticed that he had been shot.

Their account echoed that of other victims who said they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

