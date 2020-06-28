At least 2 dead, 4 wounded in shootings at California's Walmart distribution center, authorities say

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, when dispatchers received multiple calls from the distribution center reporting an active shooter and multiple shots, said Lt. Yvette Borden, a spokeswoman for the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses described seeing a man driving into the main parking lot of the distribution center, where he circled the parking lot four times, before crashing his car into the building, Borden said. The man got out of his vehicle with what was described as a semi-automatic rifle.

Surrounding agencies responded to the scene to assist the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, with a Red Bluff police officer being the first to arrive. The officer exchanged fire with the suspect and was joined moments later by another Red Bluff officer, Borden said.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital, Red Bluff city manager Rick Crabtree told CNN by phone.