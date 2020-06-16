At least 20 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir border clash with China

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed Tuesday in a clash with Chinese soldiers in Kashmir, marking the first deadly confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in the disputed border area in 45 years.

The Indian army initially reported that only three soldiers had died, but then updated their numbers and said that both sides had suffered casualties.

India's foreign ministry accused China of breaking an agreement it had signed just a week ago regarding the Current Line of Control in the Galwan Valley.

Although China has not yet officially reported any victims, it has accused India of crossing the border to the Chinese side.

Col. Zhang Shuli, a Chinese army spokesman, said there was a "fierce physical conflict that caused casualties."

Zhang claimed that India launched "a provocative attack", while India called on China for trying to "change the status quo" in the area.

No Indian soldier has been killed in fighting along the 2,200-mile border since 1975. There have been no casualties of this magnitude since 1967.

Tensions between the two Asian countries have skyrocketed in recent weeks, and soldiers on both sides have been involved in physical struggles that have left dozens wounded in the Ladakh region near Tibet.

The two countries have been trying to resolve their border dispute since the early 1990s without significant progress.