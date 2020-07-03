At least two dead, dozens wounded as blast shakes Turkey's fireworks factory

At least two people died and 74 were injured after a Turkish fireworks factory was shaken by a series of explosions on Friday.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, when the explosions occurred, more than 150 workers were inside the factory on the outskirts of Hendek city, Sakarya province.

The ongoing bursts hampered efforts by fire crews to control the fire.

HORSE RESCUED BY LIFE BOAT CREW IN IRELAND AFTER STARTING A MILE INTO THE SEA

The images of the eruptions, echoing from miles away, showed a thick plume of smoke billowing in the sky above the factory, punctured by repeated sparks that cracked the air.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the explosions remains under investigation, but according to the BBC, the incident has been described by officials as an "industrial accident".