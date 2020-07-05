At least two dead, eight wounded in shooting at a South Carolina nightclub

At least two people were killed when eight people were shot dead early Sunday morning at a packed July 4 concert in South Carolina by rapper Foogiano, according to authorities.

Two Greenville County Sheriff's deputies were passing the Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m. And they saw a large crowd rush out of the building despite strict local coronavirus restrictions, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference.

"They entered the club, people started screaming: they knew immediately that people were injured," Lewis said, according to WYFF4.

"They heard more gunshots and entered the club," he said.

At the time, he confirmed that eight had been injured, with four in critical condition. The count was later updated to confirm two deaths with eight still in hospital, authorities told the Associated Press.

Rapper Foogiano was a widely publicized special guest for the July 4 party at the Greenville club, and Lewish confirmed that the shooting was during a concert.

The rapper and his team were not injured and were safe, a representative told the AP.

The sheriff said investigators had "some suspicious information" and thought the shooting was likely "gang related."

"I don't know if we have multiple shooters at the moment, or one who started it and another who may have shot, we're not sure," Lewis said.

"There are a lot of shell shells inside."

He also said there were clear signs that people were fleeing "in a hurry," with overturned chairs, broken bottles, and food all over the floor.

"There are some fairly large amounts of blood in some parts of the club," he said.

Investigators are also investigating whether the club had requested special permission to hold the packed event despite Gov. Henry McMaster's orders to ban large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't know if they filed an appeal to do it or not," Lewis said.

"I know there was a very, very large crowd that probably exceeded that number with very little room for social distancing," he said.

"I promise you, they weren't six feet away," he said. "It certainly is not the best situation to stop the spread of this virus."

McMaster recently reminded locals that restrictions against large gatherings were still in effect. He also said criminal charges could be brought if coronavirus cases were later linked to those that operate illegally in nightclubs or perform concerts, even if they are not caught in the act.

Lavish Lounge did not respond to AP messages. A Facebook message just before 6 a.m. that events "have been postponed until further notice".

