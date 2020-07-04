At the UN Human Rights Council, 53 countries support Hong Kong's draconian crackdown on China

Fifty-three countries on the Cuban-led UN Human Rights Council supported China's national security law this week, a law that has formed the basis of the communist regime's latest offensive against the people of Hong Kong.

The mourning statements were read in council on Tuesday in support of and against the national security law. According to Axios, Cuba read a statement in favor of the law backed by 52 other countries, while the United Kingdom read a statement against it, representing itself and 26 other countries.

Chinese state media, Xinhua, reported that the Cuban statement said the law was beneficial to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and guarantees that Hong Kong residents can exercise their freedom in a "safe environment."

The law criminalizes anti-government movements and is aimed at pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong who have rejected Beijing's forays into freedoms in the territory, which are supposed to be governed by the principle of "one country, two systems " "

The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

It also establishes a national security committee in Hong Kong under the control of Beijing and allows those accused of crimes to be sent to mainland China for trial. Those who are not permanent residents of Hong Kong can also be charged under national security law, according to Chinese state media.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that “Free Hong Kong was one of the most stable, prosperous, and dynamic cities in the world. Now it is just another communist-run city where its people will be subject to the elites of the winning party. "

But at the Human Rights Council, where several countries with poor human rights records are located, supporters of the draconian measure outnumbered those who opposed it. The Council came under renewed scrutiny of its membership this year, when Venezuela was among those with a history of human rights abuse who took seats.

The show will be viewed by the US as further proof that it was correct to withdraw from the Council in 2018. So U.N. In 2018, Ambassador Nikki Haley called him "a protector from human rights abusers and a cesspool of political prejudice."

