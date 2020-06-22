Atalanta win 4-1 to cheer Bergamo

Soccer resumed in one of the Italian cities worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic with a poignant Serie A match on Sunday when Atalanta gave a much-needed boost to Bergamo residents.

Atalanta beat Sassuolo 4-1 in their first Serie A game in 112 days and the first in Bergamo since February 15.

"A lot of things are happening in the world and Bergamo has been hit hard." This victory was for the city, the people, the club. The worst days are behind us, the change is coming, "Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon wrote in a post. On twitter After the match.

More than 16,000 people died from the virus in the Lombardy region of Bergamo, and the small town was one of the epicenters of the outbreak.

Images of a convoy of military trucks pulling coffins out of the city because the crematorium couldn't keep up were broadcast around the world.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who revealed last month that he acquired COVID-19, had promised before the match to help the people of Bergamo smile again.

“A first smile. It is good to say that we have come back and restarted from where we were stopped, "Gasperini said." It is obvious that some things will never be removed. But soccer, which is entertainment and an incredible passion, can help people rejoice again.

“Our greatest satisfaction will be when the fans can return to the stadium because playing in these conditions is really a shame. A victory like today with the fans would have been something completely different. "

The minute of silence before the start in tribute to those who died with the coronavirus was accompanied by a video of the city during the crisis, along with the song "Rinascero, rinascerai" (I will be born again, you will be born again).

Series A resumed this weekend with four recovery matches. There were two on Saturday and Inter Milan, which is chasing the title, beat Sampdoria 2-1 in the last match on Sunday.

All matches are played in empty stadiums. Some fans were outside Atalanta's Gweiss Stadium and could be heard singing against the league's governing body.

The match ended almost at halftime after Berat Djimsiti and Duván Zapata punches and an own goal by Sassuolo midfielder Mehdi Bourabia.

Atalanta had also hit the crossbar and had ruled out a goal for handball.

Zapata added a second after the break and Atalanta also had to deny the penalty appeals for a tight decision by the assistant video referee. Gasperini was so outraged by the decision that he was sent to disagree.

Bourabia made up for his own goal by scoring on the far right in halftime.

Atalanta remained fourth but moved six points above Rome in the fight for the final place in the Champions League.

Atalanta is playing in his first season in Europe's leading club competition. Many experts have pointed to the round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia on February 19 in Milan as one of the main reasons why the virus was so deadly in Bergamo. The party has been named "Game Zero" by the local media.

ANTIRACISM POSITION

Romelu Lukaku scored his goal with one knee.

Lukaku, who is black, showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement after scoring Inter's first game in the tenth minute, ending an impressive move by the team.

Belgium striker released a photography of that moment on social media after the game with the words: "This is for all the people who fight for injustice. I am with you."

Lautaro Martínez doubled Inter's lead before Morten Thorsby retired one for Samp eight minutes into the second half.

Inter in third place moved six points behind the leader Juventus and five below the second place, Lazio. Sampdoria remained one point above the relegation zone.

Sampdoria was one of the teams that announced the highest number of COVID-19 cases, including at least seven players, with the team's doctor hospitalized.

The Inter team doctor was also hospitalized with the virus.